Uganda: Govt, UN Drugs and Crime Agency Sign Agreement to Establish Major Office in Kampala

18 August 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

Uganda and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have signed an agreement to establish a major UNODC office in Kampala to support the fight against transnational organised crime.

The Host Country Agreement was signed on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters by Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare and UNODC Regional Representative for Eastern Africa Ali Farouk Elbereir.

Elbereir said the planned Uganda office is expected to become one of UNODC's three largest offices globally, reflecting Uganda's strategic importance and stability.

The office will focus on combating wildlife trafficking, people smuggling, cybercrime, money laundering and corruption, while supporting broader efforts against transnational criminal networks.

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Elbereir congratulated Ayebare on his appointment and reaffirmed UNODC's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Uganda in addressing organised crime and other regional security challenges.

The meeting also discussed Uganda's chairmanship of the Khartoum Process, with both sides identifying opportunities to deepen cooperation on migration, crime prevention and related regional challenges.

Ayebare welcomed the establishment of the Kampala office, saying it would strengthen national institutions and support law enforcement agencies in preventing and dismantling criminal cartels.

He said the partnership would also help Uganda tackle money laundering and other forms of organised criminal activity.

"Uganda is a team," Ayebare said, assuring UNODC of the government's support in implementing its programmes.

The Host Country Agreement provides for the establishment of the UNODC office in Kampala to support the agency's programmes and projects, strengthen regional initiatives and deepen cooperation between the Ugandan government and UNODC.

The agreement is expected to expand UNODC's operational presence in Uganda and provide a stronger platform for addressing cross-border crime and related security threats.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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