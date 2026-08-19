Uganda: NRM Treasurer Nekesa Warns PDM Officials Against Extorting Beneficiaries

National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Treasurer Barbara Nekesa has warned government officials against demanding money from Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries, saying the practice undermines the programme and damages the government's image.

Nekesa issued the warning while inspecting PDM-supported farmers in Busia District who have invested the funds in coffee farming and fish ponds.

She said officials found soliciting money from beneficiaries would face serious consequences, urging them instead to ensure that government programmes deliver the intended benefits to communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Obano John Kubebea, a professional teacher from Matofu Village in Mbehenyi Parish, Masaba Sub-county, said he had used PDM funding to establish a large coffee plantation.

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Kubebea said the project had improved his livelihood, with each harvest earning him about Shs3 million.

He said coffee farming was increasingly being embraced by communities in Busia and was changing the economic outlook of the district.

However, Kubebea said prolonged drought and inadequate funding remained major challenges for farmers.

He appealed to the government to provide more coffee seedlings and increase support through PDM to enable more residents to take up coffee farming.

Busia District Production Officer Patrick Baraza said the district had received about Shs19 billion under PDM.

Baraza acknowledged that some of the funds had initially been misused but said about 85 percent had since been put to their intended use.

Samia Bugwe Central Member of Parliament Richard Wanyama commended the government for introducing PDM, saying the programme had created opportunities for communities to improve their livelihoods.

Nekesa also called for stronger irrigation systems to help farmers maintain production during prolonged dry spells.

She said improving irrigation would enable farmers to sustain agricultural activities and maximise the benefits of government-supported programmes such as PDM.