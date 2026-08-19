Namibia: Witchcraft Stigma Fuels Mental Health Isolation

National Council parliamentarian Augusta Katembo says mental illness in rural communities is often associated with witchcraft and curses, fuelling stigma, discrimination and isolation.

Katembo says families sometimes hide relatives suffering from mental illness because of shame and stigma, limiting their access to treatment and support.

"Mental health in rural areas is often misunderstood. This is due to stigma and cultural discrimination. Mental illness is often associated with witchcraft and curses," Katembo said on Tuesday during a discussion on the 2025 mental health bill.

Katembo added that rural communities face vulnerabilities including poverty, unemployment, limited access to healthcare and exposure to trauma.

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She said these challenges are worsened by long distances to health facilities and inadequate mental health service delivery.

Katembo said the mental health bill could help challenge stigma and outdated laws that failed to adequately protect patients' rights.

Katembo also called for healthcare services to be decentralised, and said mental health support should reach regional and constituency levels.

She supported the bill but urged stronger implementation at grassroots level.

Another parliamentarian, Joseph Sikongo, noted that the bill provides for the establishment of a mental health directorate responsible for mental health-related facilities across the country's regions.

He described the move as positive, but cautioned that the government should provide adequate funding to ensure the directorate fulfils its mandate.

"The same way we acted when Covid-19 struck us, is the same way we must act now before it is too late, because mental health has become a crisis in this country," Sikongo said.