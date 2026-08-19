Nigeria: Davido, Wande Coal Clash On Social Media Over Unreleased Song

Musicians David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Wande Coal have engaged in a heated exchange on social media following a dispute over an unreleased song collaboration.

The disagreement began after an interview surfaced online in which Davido explained why a version of Wande Coal's 2021 single, "Come My Way," featuring his guest verse, was never released.

Davido claimed that Wande Coal brought the track to him before its initial launch, but later decided to hold back the collaborative version to release as a remix, a plan Davido said he declined.

Responding via X (formerly Twitter), Wande Coal rejected the account, stating that the original track already had a scheduled release date and that the song performed successfully without the addition.

The exchange escalated as both artistes traded personal insults on the platform in front of online fans.