Nigeria: Niger Raises Alarm Over Cracks in Kangimi Dam, Warns of Impending Danger

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has raised the alarm over reports of structural distress and visible cracks at the Kangimi Dam in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director General of the agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, in a statement on Tuesday, warned of potential flood risks to downstream communities in Kaduna, Niger State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and adjoining areas.

Arah explained that with the beginning of August rains, there is a need for immediate technical assessment of the dam and coordinated preventive measures to determine the extent of the reported structural problems and the potential danger to communities downstream.

According to him, any significant failure of a major dam could trigger the sudden release of a large volume of water, potentially resulting in a rapidly developing flood emergency capable of destroying lives, homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

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He stressed, however, that the warning was intended to promote vigilance and preparedness rather than create panic.

Arah called on the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, relevant dam authorities, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Hydrological Agency, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), security agencies and other stakeholders to urgently establish the level of risk associated with the reported cracks and determine appropriate emergency remedial measures.

He also urged authorities to conduct comprehensive hydrological and downstream flood-risk assessments, including the identification and mapping of potentially vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure.

He also called for the establishment or activation of an effective early-warning and emergency communication system for communities that could be exposed should the dam's condition deteriorate.

The NSEMA DG also urged authorities to prepare emergency evacuation plans with clearly identified evacuation routes, safe locations and assembly points, while strengthening coordination among Kaduna State, Niger State, the FCT and other potentially affected jurisdictions.

NSEMA DG advised residents living in potentially flood-prone communities downstream of the dam and along connected waterways to remain calm but vigilant and to pay close attention to official information from emergency management authorities.

Residents were urged to avoid unnecessary activities around waterways and flood channels during heavy rainfall and to refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause panic.