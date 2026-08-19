Benin: Angélique Kidjo to Become First African Musician to Get Hollywood Star

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo is set to become the first African musician to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Billboard, Kidjo will receive the star in the Recording category during a ceremony on Tuesday at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The historic recognition will make Kidjo the first African musician and first Black African to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony is expected to feature actor Willem Dafoe and music executive Harvey Mason Jr. as guest speakers.

Kidjo, a five-time Grammy Award winner, has built an international career spanning music, culture and humanitarian advocacy.

She has also used her music to promote African culture and support social causes.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame honour adds to her long list of international recognitions and further highlights the growing global profile of African music.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a famous public landmark in Los Angeles, California, featuring over 2,800 terrazzo-and-brass stars embedded in the sidewalks to honour major figures in the entertainment world.

The Walk of Fame star is a permanent, five-pointed pink-and-charcoal monument embedded in the sidewalk to honour people and characters for major achievements in entertainment.