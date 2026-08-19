South Africa: The Hidden Cost of Public Healthcare - Limpopo Woman Misses Treatment When Transport Money Runs Out

55-year-old Dinah Mlambo, who lives with large open growths on her knee, is supposed to travel 26.5 km from her home in Zebediela, Limpopo to a clinic two to three times a week for wound care.

But since losing her job in February this year because of the pain and impact on her mobility, the 55-year-old mother and grandmother sometimes misses treatment because her family cannot afford the taxi fare, which can reach up to R4000,00 per month.

Dinah has two large growths around her knee where the skin has broken open. The area sometimes bleeds and needs regular cleaning.

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She can still walk with difficulty using crutches, but says the condition has changed her life and left her unable to work.

"This has affected me so much, I stress about what my children will eat," she says.

From leg pain to knee surgery

Dinah says her health problems started in 2023 with a painful knee and what she describes as a 'small pimple-like bump' on her leg.

At the time, she was still able to work and take care of her daily household chores.

As the pain worsened, she sought medical treatment in 2025. Dinah says doctors told her she would need surgery on her knee but didn't explain why. She says she underwent surgery at Mokopane Hospital in October last year.

"After the operation, I stayed off work for six weeks, and then I went back to work in January 2026," she says.

A photograph provided to Health-e News shows a long surgical scar across Dinah's knee following the operation.

But by February this year, Dinah says the small bump on her leg had grown bigger and she was struggling to move around. Her condition eventually left her unable to continue working as a farm labourer.

More recent photographs seen by Health-e News show two large growths now protruding from the front of her knee, with areas where the skin has broken open.

Health-e News has chosen not to publish the photographs because of their graphic nature.

Family still waiting for answers

Despite undergoing surgery and continuing to receive treatment, Dinah and her family say they still do not have a clear understanding of what is causing the growths or how they relate to her earlier knee problems.

Dinah says she recently underwent an MRI scan as doctors continue investigating her condition.

The Limpopo Department of Health was approached for comment about Dinah's diagnosis, treatment and her family's concerns, but had not responded to Health-e News' questions by the time of publication.

The cost of getting treatment

The Mlambo family says transport money for clinic or hospital visits could add up to more than R4,000 a month.

If Sandile accompanies her mother to her clinic visits to help her get around, the taxi fare for the return trips is R3,600 every month for routine wound care alone.

Dinah is scheduled for wound care three times a week at a clinic outside Zebediela 26.5 km from her house. She has to have the open areas around the growths cleaned, collect pain medication and get materials to care for her knee at home.

Getting there requires two taxi rides.

Dinah says a return trip to the clinic for one person costs R150 and R300 if Sandile accompanies her to help her get around. But Sandile can only accompany her mother when the family has enough money for both fares.

At times the family cannot afford the transport and Dinah misses appointments. Dinah says at other times, bleeding or severe pain means she has to make an additional trip for treatment.

According to Dinah she also has to travel to Mokopane Hospital almost 50km from home for check-ups twice a month, where she sometimes pays a R100 consultation fee.

Losing the household's main income

Before her condition worsened, Dinah worked on a farm in Mokopane and was the main provider for her household.

She lives with Sandile, now 20, and four grandchildren aged between one and 10. The household currently receives child support grants for two of the grandchildren.

In February this year, Sandile put her studies towards a higher certificate through UNISA on hold after funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was suspended.

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She has since started working on a farm in Mokopane where she earns a part-time seasonal income.

Another of Dinah's daughters, who is married, also sometimes helps with money for transport when she can.

But the family continues to struggle with the cost of Dinah's frequent treatment and essential household expenses.

"My mom stays at home, and I take care of her because she can't do anything for herself," says Sandile.

"It's to the point where I feel like I need someone to talk to," says Sandile.

Dinah says she no longer feels comfortable going outside or receiving visitors because the open areas around her knee have started to smell.

She says she receives emotional support from her siblings, who visit regularly, and her pastor, who calls and visits her.

"Receiving such support really gives me hope that I will get the help I need, and that I am loved and cared for."