Uganda, UNODC Sign Deal to Establish Kampala Office in Push Against Cross-Border Crime

Nairobi — Uganda and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have signed an agreement to establish a UNODC office in Kampala, strengthening regional efforts to tackle transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, corruption and other cross-border threats.

The Host Country Agreement, signed on Tuesday, is expected to provide a formal framework for closer cooperation between Uganda and UNODC while strengthening the country's capacity to respond to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks operating across borders.

UNODC Executive Director and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna Monica Juma welcomed the agreement, describing it as a foundation for expanding cooperation with Uganda on key security and justice challenges.

"I welcome the signing, today, of the Host Country Agreement with the Republic of Uganda. This provides a firm foundation for deepening the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Uganda partnership in addressing the challenges relating to the UNODC mandate, namely drugs, crimes, corruption and strengthening the rule of law," Juma said.

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The agreement establishes a permanent UNODC presence in Kampala, positioning Uganda as an important base for strengthening regional cooperation against criminal activities that increasingly operate across national boundaries.

Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new office will support efforts to combat wildlife trafficking, people smuggling, cybercrime, money laundering and corruption.

The office will also work with law-enforcement institutions and support regional initiatives, including Uganda's role in the Khartoum Process.

The agreement was signed by Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Adonia Ayebare and UNODC Regional Representative for Eastern Africa Ali Farouk Elbereir.

Uganda said the establishment of the Kampala office represents an important step towards strengthening its institutional capacity and deepening regional cooperation against transnational organised crime.

"As Uganda and UNODC deepen this partnership, the establishment of the Kampala Office reflects a shared commitment to stronger institutions, accountable governance and coordinated regional action against criminal networks that transcend borders," Uganda's Foreign Ministry said.

The move comes as East African countries face criminal networks that increasingly exploit porous borders and technological advances to facilitate illicit activities ranging from human trafficking and cybercrime to financial crimes and wildlife trafficking.