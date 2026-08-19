Southern Africa: From South Africa's Immigration Issues to Zimbabwe Sanctions, SADC Takes a Stand On Regional Challenges

SADC addressed major regional issues including South Africa's immigration challenges and ongoing sanctions on Zimbabwe.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has become the new chairperson, giving Pretoria a leading role in the bloc's agenda.

The summit called for a coordinated regional strategy on migration and reiterated its demand for lifting economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Key summit topics included regional security, economic integration and critical minerals.

The positions were adopted as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took over as chairperson of the 16-member regional bloc, succeeding Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The leadership change gives Pretoria a central role in driving SADC's regional agenda over the coming year.

On migration, the bloc's intervention comes as South Africa steps up efforts to tackle undocumented immigration, while tensions over foreign nationals, deportations and xenophobic attacks continue to affect relations between Pretoria and other countries in the region.

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SADC received an update from South Africa on migration governance and called for a coordinated and multidimensional regional dialogue to address the underlying drivers of migration and develop comprehensive, sustainable and effective responses.

On Zimbabwe, SADC again challenged the continued use of sanctions and their impact on the country's economy.

The bloc has consistently argued that the measures, originally imposed by Western governments over concerns including human rights, democratic governance and political repression, have broader consequences for Zimbabwe's economic development and ability to attract investment.

The regional body reiterated its long-standing call for the removal of the sanctions, saying they continue to limit Zimbabwe from attaining its full economic potential.

SADC's position reflects its broader argument that Zimbabwe's economic challenges should be addressed through engagement and regional cooperation rather than measures that constrain the country's access to international finance, investment and markets.

The two issues were among a broader set of political, economic, security and social matters addressed at the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Durban, South Africa.

On regional security, the summit reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo and welcomed efforts aimed at resolving political tensions in Madagascar through dialogue.

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The bloc also commended Mozambique for its efforts to combat terrorism in Cabo Delgado and called for continued regional cooperation against security threats that have affected economic activity and displaced communities.

Economic integration featured prominently in the summit's decisions. SADC called for stronger regional trade, the removal of non-tariff barriers and improved cross-border infrastructure to facilitate the movement of goods and services across member states.

The bloc also placed critical minerals and industrialisation at the centre of its economic agenda, highlighting the need for regional value chains, agricultural transformation, agro-processing, infrastructure development and economic corridors to support inclusive growth.

The focus on critical minerals comes as countries across the region seek to attract investment into resources such as lithium, copper, cobalt and other minerals considered essential to the global energy transition.

SADC also addressed public health, urging member states to strengthen disease surveillance and preparedness while supporting efforts to contain health emergencies in the region.

The summit approved the agreement establishing the SADC Tourism UNIVISA, a regional visa initiative designed to facilitate movement across participating countries and support tourism, investment and regional integration.

The decisions underline SADC's attempt to tackle challenges that increasingly transcend individual national borders, from migration and security to trade, mineral resources and economic development.

With Ramaphosa now at the helm, South Africa will be expected to steer the bloc's response to these issues while advancing SADC's broader integration and development priorities.