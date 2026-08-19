Rwanda: Gamico Marks Five Years With Mineral Processing Plant, Rail System, New Clinic

GAMICO Ltd has stepped up investment in modern mining technology, unveiling a mineral processing plant, underground rail transport system, mine clinic and mining academy as it seeks to boost production, improve worker welfare and strengthen skills.

The facilities were unveiled on August 14 at Bashyamba Mine in Nyarugenge District, Kigali, as the mining company marked five years of operations, with most of the investments introduced this year, according to its management.

The anniversary programme included a tour of the underground mine and the inauguration of the Rubirizi Tunnel, a shaft, decline, processing plant and a mine laboratory. The newly opened clinic, which includes a laboratory, consultation and observation rooms, a nursing unit and a minor surgery room, is expected to serve more than 1,500 employees.

Production rises with mechanisation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

GAMICO General Manager Evode Imena said a key milestone is the establishment of a processing plant with an initial capacity of 15 tonnes of ore per hour.

"The plant's capacity will increase to 25 tonnes per hour," he said, referring to its expansion plans.

Imena said mechanisation had significantly increased production, replacing manual methods with modern equipment.

"When we started, we mined only about 60 tonnes a year using chisels, hammers, picks and other artisanal tools. Today, production has increased to about 350 tonnes annually through modern machinery, including equipment that transports minerals from underground," he said.

The company currently produces about one tonne of tin (cassiterite) per day, or around 30 tonnes a month.

At Bashyamba mine, GAMICO began exploration in 2021 and obtained its mining licence in 2023 after reviving a former Belgian-era mining site that had been abandoned and affected by illegal mining.

"We inherited old shafts and gradually constructed tunnels. Previously, minerals were transported using wheelbarrows, but we have now built a railway-like system where wagons are pulled by electric locomotives. This year, we also introduced drill and blast technology," Imena said.

"Our goal is to double production as we continue investing in modern equipment."

Extending the mine's lifespan

Imena said GAMICO is constructing a decline tunnel to access deeper mineral deposits and extend the mine's lifespan.

"The site contains an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of mineral reserves, enough for about 35 years of mining at depths of 80 metres. By extending the decline to 400 metres, we aim to operate the mine for up to 100 years," he said.

Venant Murenzi, who previously worked at Bashyamba during its artisanal mining era, said mechanisation had transformed working conditions and mineral recovery.

"New technology has eliminated much of the exhausting manual work and increased mineral recovery because valuable minerals are no longer lost through traditional sluicing," he said.

Training workers for modern mining

The GAMICO Mining Academy has trained more than 200 people, with graduates receiving certificates during the anniversary event.

William Dieudonné Uwiringiyimana, one of the graduates, said the three-month programme improved his technical skills.

"I was trained in processing plant operations, and the knowledge will help me perform my job more effectively," he said.

GAMICO employs about 1,500 people, including 80 per cent youth and 15 per cent women.

Jeanine Igiraneza, a locomotive operator, said the academy helped her advance professionally.

"I started as a mining assistant. After three months of training, I was promoted to locomotive operator, and my salary also increased," she said.

Prof. Digne E. Rwabuhungu, Dean of the School of Mining and Geology, commended GAMICO for investing in practical training.

"Universities provide theoretical knowledge, but many practical mining skills are acquired on site. As Rwanda shifts from artisanal to mechanised mining, we need locally trained experts because importing specialists is expensive," he said.

Community and environmental commitments

GAMICO said it supports surrounding communities through initiatives including water facilities, livestock donations to vulnerable families, youth and sports programmes, infrastructure support and assistance to workers seeking to formalise marriages.

The company also said it is implementing measures to protect water resources, manage waste, conserve biodiversity and reduce emissions associated with its operations.

Kigali, RMB laud GAMICO's shift to modern mining

The City of Kigali commended GAMICO for demonstrating how mining can become safer, more productive and environmentally responsible.

"GAMICO is demonstrating how the mining sector can progressively move from traditional, labour-intensive methods to modern, professional and safer mining operations," said Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, the City of Kigali spokesperson.

She said responsible urban development should ensure that economic activities create jobs while protecting the environment and benefiting surrounding communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Responsible urban development is not only roads, buildings and infrastructure. It is also about ensuring that economic activities taking place within the city are productive, safe, environmentally responsible and beneficial to our communities," she said.

Ntirenganya also highlighted the mining academy's role in developing local expertise.

"This is a powerful reminder that the future of mining is not only underground; it is also in knowledge, in technology, in innovation and in the skills of our people," she said.

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) also commended GAMICO for modernising one of Rwanda's oldest mining sites.

"Five years may seem short, but the progress and achievements registered by GAMICO are truly commendable," said Catherine Kantengwa, Division Manager for Mining Cadastre and Digital Information at RMB.

She said GAMICO's investments in mechanisation, skills development and technology align with Rwanda's efforts to increase productivity, improve safety and add value to the mining sector.

"RMB remains committed to providing all possible support within its mandate and capacity to enable GAMICO to continue advancing its mission and achieving its vision," she said.

Bashyamba Mine has operated since the 1930s, and GAMICO's latest investments mark a shift towards more mechanised, skilled and structured mining operations.