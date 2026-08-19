Malawi: Blackouts, Broken Promises - Malawi's Electricity Crisis Laid Bare

Malawi's electricity sector illustrates a familiar pattern in developing economies: connections outpacing capacity. As access-expansion programmes such as the Malawi Electricity Access Project and the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme bring more households and businesses onto the grid, generation has failed to keep pace, producing chronic shortfalls and increasingly disruptive load-shedding.

The numbers illustrate the scale of the mismatch.

Peak demand currently stands at 451.61MW, according to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).

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Yet the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) reports available generation capacity of just 370MW, against an installed capacity of 434.67MW -- a gap that leaves the system reliant on load-shedding of roughly 66.85MW during peak hours.

The shortfall is compounded by a significant financing gap.

A position paper published in May by the Japan International Cooperation Agency put the energy sector's financing gap at around K447bn ($258m) for the 2025/26 fiscal year, against a Treasury allocation of just K21bn versus a required K468bn.

That underinvestment has slowed progress on planned capacity additions, including the 40MW Salima Solar Phase II, an 80MW combustion gas turbine, and hydropower projects on the Bua River, as well as the long-mooted 300MW Kam'mwamba coal-fired plant -- projects officials describe as central to closing the gap but which have consistently missed their timelines.

The consequences extend well beyond household inconvenience. Frequent outages raise the cost of doing business, deterring the kind of industrial investment that might otherwise help finance new generation capacity -- a vicious circle common to power sectors caught between rising demand and capital-constrained utilities.

Malawian economist Velli Nyirongo, speaking from Scotland, framed the issue as one of basic economic sequencing: expanding access without matching investment in generation was always likely to produce structural imbalance between supply and demand, with costs ultimately borne by consumers and the broader economy.

Consumer advocates have been less diplomatic. John Kapito of the Consumers Association of Malawi argues that had previously announced generation projects actually been built, the country would today have close to 3,000MW of capacity -- nearly seven times current output -- rather than facing the deficits now driving up prices and disrupting output.

For its part, Escom says it is pursuing mitigation measures, including demand-side management and the recent commissioning of a Battery Energy Storage System at Kanengo, intended to smooth peak-hour pressure on the grid.

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Egenco, meanwhile, points to its pipeline of generation projects as evidence that capacity expansion is under way, even as it concedes that progress has lagged expectations.

Whether these measures prove sufficient will depend largely on financing -- the persistent constraint underlying most of Malawi's power sector troubles.

Without closing the investment gap identified by JICA, incremental fixes on the demand side are unlikely to resolve a shortfall rooted in years of underbuilt generation capacity.