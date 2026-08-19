Botswana: Government Commits to Electoral Reform

Gaborone — Government remains deliberate, resolute and sincere in its pursuit of electoral reform.

Delivering a statement in Parliament on Monday the Minister for State President, Defence and Security Mr Moeti Mohwasa said government recognised that the integrity of the country's electoral system was fundamental to the strength of democracy and the stability of the nation.

He said electoral outcomes reflected the people's will and to pave way for these reforms, government engaged with political parties, inviting them to submit proposals and convening the All-Party Conference.

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The proposed reforms, Mr Mohwasa said included measures such as allowing complete one time voter registration, clearer definitions for voter registration, maintaining Omang as the primary form of ID and ensuring access to the verified electronic voters' roll for political parties.

"Other reforms aimed to observe processes in voter registration, accommodate persons with disabilities and introduce electronic voting and counting," Mr Mohwasa indicated.

Additionally, he said the proposals included counting ballots at polling stations, implementing transparent ballot boxes, legalising exit polling and easing the amendment requirements for election petitions.

He said a technical team would thoroughly evaluate these reforms, ensuring their practical implementation and legislative robustness before presentation to Parliament, highlighting the collaborative and meticulous approach undertaken by the government and the political community.

Furthermore, Mr Mohwasa said government acknowledged that one political party involved in the conference had independently proposed elements of electoral reform, reflecting a shared commitment across the political spectrum.

However, he emphasised that introducing individual reforms prematurely could undermine the agreed-upon package and weaken the achieved consensus from the All-Party Conference.

Mr Mohwasa asserted that electoral reform should be approached as a coherent national initiative, supported by comprehensive technical scrutiny and broad bi-partisan cooperation.

He said the central disagreement lay not in the necessity of reform but in the sequencing and presentation of these reforms.

The minister therefore urged all parties to seize the moment and reaffirm their collective commitment to the agreements made and to continue engaging with respect and good faith.

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He also called on all participants to uphold commitments made at the conference and assist the technical team in finalising a prioritised reform package for presentation to Parliament.

The electoral system, Mr Mohwasa emphasised, was a national institution, requiring collective care and inclusivity, prioritising the long-term interests of the nation over immediate political conflicts.

"We therefore carry a collective responsibility to strengthen it carefully and inclusively and working together, we can deliver reforms that deepen our democracy, strengthen public confidence and serve the interests of future generations," Mr Mohwasa said. ENDS

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