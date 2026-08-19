South Africa: Gauteng Courts and Commissions Today

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi returns to court facing theft, fraud and other charges after his two criminal cases were combined. Fadiel Adams is expected before the Madlanga Commission, while Tiffany Meek's murder trial continues with the state preparing another key witness.

It is another packed day in Gauteng's courts and commissions, with serious criminal cases and explosive police claims taking centre stage.

Here are some of the major cases to watch on Wednesday.

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Fannie Nkosi back in court as cases move towards trial: Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected back in the Pretoria North Regional Court as the state moves closer to putting him on trial.

Nkosi, who worked in the police Organised Crime Unit, was suspended in March.

He was arrested after a South African Police Service task team searched his Pretoria North home.

Police said they found firearms, police ammunition, cash and official police dockets at the property.

Nkosi faces charges including theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

He also faces a separate case from Limpopo, where he is accused of taking marijuana from police custody.

At his previous appearance, the two criminal cases were formally combined.

Nkosi remains behind bars after his bail application was refused. The high court later dismissed his attempt to appeal the decision.

He has also been linked in evidence to suspected crime figures including Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Katiso Molefe and late taxi boss Jotham "Mswazi" Msibi.

Claims have been made that Nkosi acted as a middleman between senior police officers and people linked to the so-called Big Five Cartel.

Those claims have also featured in evidence before the Madlanga Commission.

Tiffany Meek murder trial resumes: The trial of Tiffany Meek, who is accused of murdering her 11 year old son Jayden Lee Meek, is expected to continue in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Jayden Lee was killed in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, in May last year.

The case has attracted widespread attention since the boy disappeared and was later found dead.

The state is expected to call another important witness as it continues building its case against his mother.

The next witness could be Jayden Lee's scholar transport driver or his teacher.

Their evidence is expected to help the court understand the timeline surrounding his disappearance and his movements before his death.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Thursday.

Meek is accused of murder. The charge against her has not been proven and the court will decide whether she is guilty.

Fadiel Adams faces Madlanga Commission questions: National Coloured Congress Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams is expected to finally take the stand at the Madlanga Commission.

Adams is expected to face questions about his role in an investigation involving seven senior Crime Intelligence officials, including its head, Dumisani Khumalo.

A major focus will be an affidavit Adams submitted under Section 27.

The affidavit became the basis for an investigation into claims of wrongdoing and corruption within Crime Intelligence.

His appearance follows evidence from officials of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, who raised questions about how the investigation into the Crime Intelligence officials started and was handled.

Adams was supposed to testify last week.

But his testimony did not go ahead after he submitted his sworn statement and supporting documents at the last minute.

The delay angered commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who accused Adams of not taking the inquiry seriously.

When Adams takes the stand, the commission is expected to question him about his complaint and the information he gave investigators.

Other major court cases in Cape Town: Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is expected to learn the outcome of her fight over her immigration status and attempt to stop her detention while her deportation case continues.

The state says Adetshina has no valid legal status in South Africa after her citizenship was revoked.

Her lawyers argue that she was born in South Africa, has deep ties to the country and should be allowed to regularise her status.

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Operation Dudula members are expected to protest outside court and demand that Adetshina be sent to Nigeria.

Teenager back in court over exploitation investigation: A 16 year old boy arrested over claimed links to international extremist online child exploitation networks is expected back in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court.

The teenager remains in custody after appearing on Tuesday.

His case was postponed while authorities waited for the results of an assessment by a district surgeon.

He faces 11 charges, including sexual assault and cruelty to animals.

He was arrested on Monday following an international operation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said people involved in these types of cases can become part of international networks monitored by law enforcement agencies in different countries.

"At times we get other countries involved, not only the FBI, some investigation or police units in other countries as well monitor them, follow up and then report to South Africa," he said.

Ntabazalila said cooperation between international and South African authorities can eventually lead to arrests and prosecutions.