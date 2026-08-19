Africa: South Africa's Health Department Not Hiring 'Property Caretakers' - Ignore Facebook Posts Claiming Otherwise

South Africa's health department not hiring 'property caretakers' - ignore Facebook posts claiming otherwise

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claiming that South Africa's health department has "property caretaker" vacancies are false. The department advises job seekers to follow its verified recruitment portals for any opportunities.

South Africa's Department of Health is advertising "property caretaker" jobs. That's according to posts doing the rounds on Facebook in the country.

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The posts claim that the jobs come with salaries of between R138,486 and R161,131 per annum (about US$8,540 and $9,937), plus benefits.

They list minimum requirements as "ABET Level 3 or Grade 10", and include a link where users can supposedly apply.

Other versions of the claim have also been posted here, here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the bottom of this report.)

Africa Check has previously debunked such scams in the name of the health department. And this job opportunity is no different.

Signs of a scam

The ads feature many red flags that we've seen before, such as different closing dates and application links.

There is also no such job listing on the department's official website or verified social media accounts, a major red flag.

The health department has previously warned, when debunking similar scams, that job seekers should stick to verified recruitment portals.

Before sharing or applying:✔️ Verify the information on official government websites.✔️ Check the public service vacancy circular.✔️ Do not share personal or banking details with unverified sources.Spreading unverified information helps scammers. Always fact-check before you share.

Tips for fact-checking scams

Such job scams have increasingly been circulating on social media. Here's what you should look out for:

Obvious errors: Online job opportunities with many spelling and grammatical errors should not be trusted. Opportunities from legit government departments are most likely to be free of these errors.

Online job opportunities with many spelling and grammatical errors should not be trusted. Opportunities from legit government departments are most likely to be free of these errors. The attached link: Most job scams include links to sites where those interested can supposedly apply. If these links don't take you to the department's verified website, be wary.

Most job scams include links to sites where those interested can supposedly apply. If these links don't take you to the department's verified website, be wary. Official social media pages: Check the department's official website or social media pages to confirm whether the opportunity is legit.

Check the department's official website or social media pages to confirm whether the opportunity is legit. When in doubt, share with us: If you come across any opportunities and are still not sure whether they're legit, send them to us on WhatsApp or follow our channel for weekly debunking tips.

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Similar scam opportunities have been posted on Facebook here, here, here and here.