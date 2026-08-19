Zimbabwe: 18 Robbers Jailed a Combined 1000 Years for Raiding Chivayo's in-Laws' Marondera Farm

Eighteen armed robbers who raided businessman Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws' Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera have been sentenced to a combined 1,000 years in prison by Harare regional magistrate Masaiona Shotgame.

The magistrate imposed effective sentences of 76 years on nine of the accused, while the remaining nine were sentenced to 55 years each. Part of the sentences will run concurrently.

The gang was convicted after a full trial in which all the accused had pleaded not guilty.

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The charges stemmed from a March 18, 2025 raid in which the robbers stormed the farm at about 1am armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes and iron bars.

The court heard that the gang attacked security guards Petros Mabunhu and Medic Zhakata with iron bars before forcing one of them to lead them to the bedrooms.

Gerald Muteke surrendered US$18,000, a loaded pistol and a Samsung S23 cellphone, while Vimbai Muteke handed over US$1,100, a safe key and a Samsung Galaxy A35 cellphone.

The robbers allegedly forced Vimbai to open the safe, from which they took a further US$55,000.

The gang also raided a separate property belonging to Cossam Siminya, stealing US$10,000, several cellphones, two Samsung televisions, groceries and other valuables.

They later attacked tuckshop worker Bosco Chidukudze and stole his cellphone.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.