Kenya: Gachagua to Ruto - 'Kenya Is Not Uganda or Tanzania' As He Warns Against Election Disruption

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto against any attempt to undermine Kenya's democratic process, insisting that the 2027 General Election must be held as constitutionally scheduled.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with Laikipia County Democratic for Citizens Party (DCP) aspirants' forum at his Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua said Kenyans would resist any attempt to use violence, gangs or political instability as a pretext to delay the election, declaring that Ruto must ultimately face voters at the ballot.

"Kenya is not Uganda. Kenya is not Tanzania. This is a democratic country, and Kenyans will not allow you to practise impunity and attempt to subvert the will of the people," Gachagua said.

He accused the administration of creating conditions that could be used to justify postponing the 2027 election, alleging that political violence and the activities of gangs could be exploited to create an excuse for extending the government's tenure.

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Gachagua said the Constitution provides a clear timetable for elections and maintained that Kenyans must be allowed to choose a new administration.

"There is no escape route. William Ruto, you must face the people of Kenya at the ballot," he said.

He challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to publicly demonstrate their preparedness for the 2027 polls and engage opposition parties on the preparations.

"What Ethekon [IEBC Chairperson] must tell us is the level of preparedness," Gachagua said, calling for the electoral leadership to "sit with everybody including the opposition" and explain the preparations for the election.

The former DP insisted that his political confrontation with Ruto would be fought through constitutional and electoral means rather than violence.

"Our fight with Ruto is not an external fight. It is an electoral fight, through the ballot," he said. "We want to fight him through the constitutional means. We want to remove him through the ballot."

Gachagua also urged his supporters in the Mt Kenya region to persuade voters to reject Ruto politically, including by declining to serve as his campaign or election agents.

He clarified that he was not advocating for the prevention of Ruto's agents from participating in the election, but rather urging voters to voluntarily refuse to support his campaign.

"Persuade everybody to vote against Ruto," he said.

Gachagua further accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of facilitating gangs to create instability, allegations that were not supported with evidence during his remarks.

He linked the claims to recent violence in Homa Bay, where clashes and attacks have heightened political tensions.

"All these 'goonisms' you are seeing -- there are 104 gangs -- are being fed by Murkomen and Omollo to cause chaos in the country so that they can postpone the general election," he alleged.

The former deputy president also criticised what he described as attempts to use political violence to undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

He said the government should instead guarantee security and uphold the rule of law.

"He has suspended the rule of law. The country has been taken over by goons," Gachagua claimed.

'You bought a shell'

Gachagua also turned his attack to Ruto's efforts to consolidate support in the Nyanza region, arguing that political agreements with individual leaders do not amount to controlling an entire community.

He claimed Ruto had been misled into believing that he could secure the Luo vote through his political relationships with leaders associated with ODM.

"William Ruto, you bought a shell. This ODM that you bought is only a shell. You cannot buy the community," he said.

Gachagua maintained that voters in Nyanza would make independent decisions in the 2027 election, despite political alignments involving senior leaders.

"These are people who make independent decisions," he said, describing the Luo community as "very dignified" and politically conscious.

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DCP eyes Laikipia dominance

Gachagua also used the Laikipia meeting to rally support for his Democratic Congress Party (DCP), promising free and fair nominations ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the party would seek to win the governor, senator, woman representative, parliamentary and ward seats in the county.

"Laikipia is green and must stay green," he said, urging supporters to register members and prepare for party nominations.

Gachagua insisted he would not impose preferred candidates and said all aspirants should have an equal opportunity to compete.

"I have no preferred candidate. Everybody will get an opportunity to choose the leader they want," he said.

He linked his position to his own political experience, saying: "I am a victim of unfairness. I am a victim of injustice. I cry for justice."

The former deputy president said he would return to Laikipia for an extended political mobilisation campaign as DCP prepares for the 2027 elections.