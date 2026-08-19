Uganda: All Medical Interns to Get Shs1 Million Allowance

Kampala — Government has stayed the proposal that would have seen the suspension of facilitation for medical interns.

This will now see the current cohort of medical interns all earning a monthly net allowance of Shs1 million.

The Minister of Health, made the revelation during the House sitting on Tuesday, 18 August 2026 following weeks of public debate, media reports and strikes by interns opposed to the provisions contained in the National Education and Training for Health Policy.

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"Cabinet recommended that we suspend that provision on facilitation and pay them as it has been. The current cohort of interns will all receive a net pay of Shs1 million," Baryomunsi said adding that, 'traditionally, government has been paying all interns but a new proposal had been passed that we distinguish those who were sponsored by government at university training from those who were privately sponsored. This has been giving interns discomfort'.

Under the contested policy, government-sponsored interns would continue receiving the full allowance while privately sponsored interns would only receive support for meals.

Baryomunsi said that government has expanded the number of internship centres to 77 and deployed 2,490 medical interns including doctors, pharmacists, dentists, graduate nurses and midwives.

The minister has been tasked by Cabinet to review the policy and prepare a comprehensive paper addressing human-resource challenges in the health sector, including the number of health professionals Uganda should train, their absorption into public service and appropriate remuneration.

Baryomunsi also announced the reversal of a proposal requiring medical students to undertake internship before graduation saying that students will continue graduating after completing their academic requirements, while internship will remain a separate requirement for professional practice.

The minister also revealed that they will engage the other government agencies to see that the medical interns who were arrested as they demonstrated against the earlier proposal, are released.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi welcomed the decision but urged government to review the Shs1 million allowance saying its value had been affected by inflation.

"The interns deserve more. Times have changed; the terrain is different. That Shs1 million of many years ago cannot remain the same," Ssenyonyi said.

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He also asked government to establish a sustainable arrangement extending beyond the current cohort.

"At least government has acknowledged that interns are medical doctors who need to be facilitated. This particular rescinding is for this cohort meaning I will be back here complaining; we need to continue to facilitate these people. Let us have a discussion about facilitating these people," Ssenyonyi said.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Health, Hon. Julius Rude called for internship facilitation to be entrenched in the national budget and urged government to provide safe accommodation for interns near their deployment facilities.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa who chaired the sitting urged ministers to brief Parliament about Cabinet decisions with far-reaching consequences instead of allowing MPs to learn about them through the media as it was the case with interns pay.

"There are critical decisions you take in Cabinet which have far-reaching impacts. When you take them, come and update us so that we do not pick them from the public," Tayebwa said.