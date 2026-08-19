Rwanda: Finals - Randall Scores 40 Points As APR Rout Patriots in Game 1

American guard Craig Randall II scored a game-high 40 points as APR FC made a dominant start to the Rwanda Basketball League finals with a 117-91 victory over Patriots at BK Arena on Tuesday, August 18.

The win gives the defending champions a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and puts them in an early advantage as they seek to retain the league title.

James Maye Jr.'s side made a blistering start, taking the first quarter 35-21 before extending their advantage with a 29-17 second-quarter performance to head into halftime with a commanding 64-38 lead.

APR maintained their dominance after the break, winning the third quarter 33-23 to effectively put the game beyond Patriots' reach.

Patriots responded in the final quarter, outscoring APR 30-20, but the comeback came too late to change the outcome.

Randall was the standout performer, while small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye added 17 points and Adonis Filer contributed 16.

For Patriots, Sage Kwizera scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Nigerian centre Chingka Kennedy Garba also finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The two teams will meet again in Game 2 on Thursday, August 20.