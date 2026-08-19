Malawi: Fashion Designer Ndovie Held After Firearms Found At Lilongwe Home

A 31-year-old fashion designer has been arrested in Lilongwe after police allegedly uncovered a stash of firearms, ammunition and military-style clothing hidden at his home, in an investigation that has since widened across the city.

Christian Etwan Ndovie was arrested at around 11am on August 18 in Area 15, Lilongwe, following a tip-off from members of the public alerting detectives to suspicions he was illegally selling firearms and storing weapons at his residence.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Khumbo Sanyiwa confirmed detectives acted swiftly on the intelligence, securing a court-issued search warrant before descending on Ndovie's home.

The search allegedly turned up two blank-firing guns, a staggering 61 rounds of blank 9mm-calibre ammunition, and a container packed with pellets -- a discovery that immediately raised red flags for investigators.

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But the case didn't end there. Police say further digging widened the investigation well beyond Ndovie's own front door, with detectives establishing that he had allegedly gone on to sell two additional firearms to buyers living in Area 43, Lilongwe.

Officers subsequently tracked down the alleged buyers, recovering a further blank-firing gun, a pellet gun and five more rounds of blank 9mm-calibre ammunition.

Adding an intriguing twist to the case, detectives also recovered military camouflage trousers from Ndovie's house during the search -- though police have stopped short of explaining any specific connection between the clothing and the alleged firearms operation, nor suggested the garments themselves amount to any offence.

The arrest raises serious questions over exactly how such weapons and ammunition allegedly ended up in civilian hands, and whether Ndovie was operating as part of a wider, organised network, or acting alone.

It remains unclear at this stage whether the recovered firearms were capable of firing live ammunition, with police yet to clarify their functionality.

Ndovie, who hails from Mwandovi Village under Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga District, remains in police custody as the investigation continues, with officers yet to confirm the specific charges he is expected to face.

Police have also not said whether the probe will extend to identifying other individuals potentially involved in the alleged transactions.

It should be stressed that, at this stage, the allegations against Ndovie remain just that -- allegations -- and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven otherwise before a court of law.

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The case lands amid growing concern in Malawi over the illegal circulation of firearms, with authorities repeatedly warning of the dangers posed when weapons find their way into the wrong hands. Police say further details are expected as the investigation progresses and the matter proceeds through the courts.