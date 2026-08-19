Malawi: Macra Warns Against Sharing Non-Consensual Intimate Videos

Malawi's communications watchdog has issued a stark public warning over the circulation of non-consensual intimate videos on social media, threatening anyone involved with fines of up to K20 million and lengthy prison sentences.

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), acting in its capacity as the country's designated Data Protection Authority, confirmed it had noted with serious concern the spread of explicit content depicting individuals in intimate acts across social media and other online platforms -- content the authority says was recorded, published and shared entirely without the consent of those involved.

In a public notice, the authority made clear that such conduct falls squarely within the scope of the Data Protection Act, 2024, which protects the privacy and personal data of every individual in the country. The Act defines "processing" broadly to include the collection, recording, storage and publication of personal data -- meaning the recording and sharing of such videos constitutes a clear breach of the law.

MACRA warned that any person who, without lawful basis, records intimate content depicting another person, publishes or uploads such content online, or forwards, shares, reposts or otherwise disseminates it, risks serious legal consequences.

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Anyone found in breach of the Data Protection Act faces administrative penalties of up to K20 million, the authority confirmed.

The warning didn't stop there. MACRA pointed to Section 49 of the Act, which states that anyone found in possession of information they know was obtained unlawfully, who then proceeds to publish or share that information without lawful authority, commits a criminal offence -- carrying a fine of up to K20 million and imprisonment for up to five years upon conviction.

The authority further reminded the public that distributing pornographic material through any information system, including online and electronic platforms, is a separate offence under Section 85(2)(e) of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act, 2016 -- carrying a fine of K10 million and imprisonment for up to fifteen years.

In a direct appeal, MACRA strongly urged anyone who has posted, uploaded, shared or forwarded the videos in question to immediately remove them from all platforms and cease any further dissemination.

"The Authority urges members of the public to respect the privacy, dignity and personal data of others and to immediately cease any unlawful processing or dissemination of personal data," the notice read.

The statement, dated August 18, 2026, was signed by MACRA Director General Dr Mayamiko Nkoloma.