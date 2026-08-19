Malawi: Skeffa, Ma Blacks and Makondetsa Headline Dusk-Till-Dawn Mangochi Bash

Music lovers across Malawi are gearing up for a spectacular all-night party, as the Nkopola Leisure Centre in Mangochi prepares to host the highly anticipated "Accountants Explosion" concert -- a star-studded showcase promising big names, a big stage and a big night out.

The event, set to run from 6pm on Friday, September 18 right through to 6am the following morning, will bring together some of Malawi's most beloved musical acts for a dusk-till-dawn celebration on the shores of Lake Malawi.

Headlining the star-studded bill are Skeffa Chimoto, Ma Blacks and Anthony Makondetsa, alongside high-energy performances from Makasu Band and Real Sounds Band, with DJ Tackdeal on hand to keep the party going deep into the early hours.

Organisers Entertainers Promotions, in partnership with Sunbird, have promised fans a truly unforgettable experience, boasting a "big stage" and "big equipment" to guarantee a top-quality show worthy of the impressive line-up.

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And there's an extra treat in store for early arrivals -- with promoters confirming free T-shirts will be handed out to fans on the night, giving revellers a stylish souvenir to remember the occasion by.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show are priced at K20,000, with fans already being urged to grab theirs early, given the calibre of talent set to descend on Mangochi for what promises to be one of the standout entertainment events of the year.

With a lineup boasting some of the biggest names in Malawian music, an idyllic lakeside setting, and free merchandise up for grabs, the Accountants Explosion is shaping up to be a night out not to be missed.