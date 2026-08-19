Uganda: Uja Demands Immediate Release of Journalist Remy Asiteza After Five Days in Police Custody

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of journalist Remy Asiteza, who it says has spent five days in police custody at Kampala Central Police Station without being formally charged, raising fresh concerns over press freedom and the treatment of journalists investigating matters of public interest.

In a protest note issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, UJA Secretary General Emmanuel Kirunda said the association was concerned about Asiteza's continued detention following his arrest in connection with a story published by the Daily Express concerning alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Assistant Resident District Commissioners and Assistant Resident City Commissioners.

According to the statement, Asiteza was arrested on August 11 and is being held at CPS Kampala. UJA said the arrest is allegedly linked to Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda and her Personal Assistant, Juma Masuumi, who police records reportedly identify as complainants. The association, however, said the specific offence for which the journalist was being held remained unclear at the time of issuing its statement.

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UJA said Asiteza had earlier published a news article concerning alleged corruption in the recruitment process for Assistant RDCs and RDCs, an issue that had already attracted public attention and calls for greater accountability. The association believes the journalist's reporting could be connected to the current investigation, although the exact basis of the police action had not been publicly established.

The recruitment of Assistant RDCs has been a matter of public debate for some time. Parliament previously questioned the creation and appointment of more than 300 Assistant RDCs, with legislators raising concerns about the cost of expanding the structure and seeking clarification from the Ministry for the Presidency over the roles and selection of the new officials.

The matter later returned to the spotlight in July 2026 after reports that President Yoweri Museveni had directed the Internal Security Organisation to investigate alleged financial irregularities surrounding the recruitment of Assistant RDCs and Assistant RCCs. Reports cited allegations concerning recruitment, payroll, allowances and procurement, although the claims were subject to investigation and had not by themselves established wrongdoing by any individual.

The controversy is also unfolding against the background of earlier warnings from the Office of the President about fraudsters allegedly soliciting money from members of the public by claiming they could secure appointments as RDCs, Deputy RDCs and Assistant RDCs. In February, Babalanda warned that such claims were false and urged members of the public not to pay money for government appointments.

UJA said its attention was drawn to Asiteza's detention on Tuesday evening and that its leadership attempted to intervene through the Secretary General's office in an effort to have him released on police bond. The association said those efforts had not yielded results.

The protest note was signed by Kirunda, who said the continued detention raised serious concerns about the constitutional protection of personal liberty as well as the independence of journalism.

"Going forward, UJA therefore demands that journalist Asiteza be unconditionally and urgently released," Kirunda said, arguing that the journalist had been held beyond the constitutionally stipulated period.

Under Article 23 of Uganda's Constitution, a person arrested on reasonable suspicion of committing a criminal offence should, if not released earlier, be brought before a court as soon as possible and not later than 48 hours from the time of arrest. Courts have repeatedly affirmed the importance of the requirement, including a March 2026 High Court ruling in which a judge said incomplete investigations do not by themselves justify keeping a suspect in custody beyond the constitutional period.

The dispute therefore goes beyond the circumstances surrounding one journalist. UJA argues that prolonged detention in connection with journalistic work risks creating a chilling effect on reporters who investigate allegations involving public institutions and senior officials.

The association has previously raised similar concerns over the safety and freedom of journalists. In June 2026, UJA called for an investigation into the alleged torture and detention of two journalists in Mitooma who had been pursuing a story about alleged absenteeism among police officers.

In July 2025, the association also demanded the release of journalists Eric Yiga and Ivan Kimbowa after they were detained at CPS Kampala by operatives attached to the State House Anti Corruption Unit over reporting concerning alleged misconduct involving the Mukono education office. UJA at the time described the continued detention as a worrying development for press freedom.

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The association has consequently maintained that journalists should be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation, while recognising that reporters, like any other citizens, remain subject to the law when credible allegations of wrongdoing arise.

The latest case now places the focus on whether Asiteza will be formally charged, released on police bond or brought before court, as UJA continues to engage legal teams to secure his freedom.

For the media fraternity, the case has also revived a wider question about the balance between legitimate investigations by security agencies and the constitutional protections afforded to journalists and other citizens.

UJA says it will continue pursuing legal avenues to ensure that Asiteza regains his freedom while calling for due process to be observed in the investigation.