Somalia Receives Credentials of Four New Ambassadors

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali "Dhaay," has received copies of the credentials of four newly appointed ambassadors to Somalia, the ministry said.

The new envoys are Dr. Madou Diallo of Mali, Danlami Ibrahim of Nigeria, Aqsa Nawaz of Pakistan and Aung Min of Myanmar.

The presentation of the copies of their credentials formally marks the beginning of the ambassadors' diplomatic duties in Somalia, following the approval of their appointments by the Somali federal government.

Minister Abdisalam welcomed the new ambassadors and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation with the countries they represent.

The appointments come as Somalia seeks to deepen its diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners and expand political, economic and development cooperation with foreign governments.

The foreign ministry said the government would work with the newly appointed envoys to further strengthen ties and advance areas of mutual interest between Somalia and their respective countries.