Somalia: Somali Army Ground Forces Commander Visits Front Lines in Hiran Region

Hiiran — The commander of the Somali Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi "Gen. Khalid", has visited frontline positions in Teedaan area of central Somalia's Hiran region, as government forces continue operations against al-Shabaab militants.

Sahal was accompanied by General Ahmed Issa Ahmed, commander of the Somali Army's Training and Doctrine Command, as well as other senior military officers.

Colonel Ali Cagey, commander of the Somali Army's 27th Division, welcomed the delegation at the frontline and briefed the commanders on the security situation and ongoing military operations against al-Shabaab, known locally as "Khawaarij".

During the visit, Sahal praised the soldiers for what he described as their sacrifice and bravery, and commended their vigilance against attacks and ambushes by militants.

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He also praised the troops for their performance on the battlefield and urged them to maintain their readiness as military operations continue in the region.

The visit comes as Somali government forces conduct operations against al-Shabaab in several parts of Hiran, a region that has been a major focus of the government's military campaign against the armed group.

The Somali government, backed by local forces and international partners, has stepped up military operations against al-Shabaab in central and southern Somalia as it seeks to weaken the group's territorial control and disrupt its operations.

Hiran has witnessed repeated fighting between government forces and al-Shabaab in recent years, with security operations focused on clearing militant positions and securing key communities and roads.

The army did not provide details on recent military engagements or casualties during the operations.

The visit by the ground forces commander was aimed at assessing the situation on the frontline and encouraging troops engaged in ongoing operations against the militants.