Nigeria: Ms Jorji Alleges Poco Lee Tried to Assault Her Sexually, Friend in 2024

Nigerian rapper Ms Jorji has alleged that dancer and entertainer Poco Lee attempted to sexually assault her and a friend during an encounter in Dallas, Texas, in 2024.

The allegation comes amid recent reports concerning Poco Lee's reported arrest in the United Kingdom.

Ms Jorji, while speaking about the alleged incident, claimed that she and her friend visited Poco Lee at his apartment after he invited them over.

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According to the rapper, she had gone to seek advice from the entertainer about her music career at the time.

She alleged that Poco Lee subsequently made unwanted physical advances towards her before allegedly turning his attention to her friend and attempting to pull her into another room.

Ms Jorji claimed that she and her friend resisted the alleged advances and eventually managed to leave the apartment.

She said they drove back home for several hours that night following the encounter.

Explaining why she did not report the alleged incident when it happened, the rapper said she lacked the confidence to speak out and feared that she would not be believed because of Poco Lee's standing in the entertainment industry.

Ms Jorji said she decided to speak about the alleged experience following recent reports concerning the entertainer, adding that her personal experience influenced her belief in allegations being made against him.

She also claimed that her alleged experience with Poco Lee was not an isolated encounter, saying she had met other people within the music industry who allegedly made inappropriate sexual propositions to her in exchange for career opportunities.

The allegations remain claims and have not been established in court. Poco Lee has not, in the information available here, publicly responded to Ms Jorji's allegations.

The renewed discussion comes as allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power continue to draw attention within Nigeria's entertainment industry, particularly concerning the vulnerability of young and emerging artistes seeking career opportunities.