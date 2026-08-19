Uganda, Ethiopia Agree to Deepen Trade, Investment and Air Connectivity Ties

Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare has held talks with Ethiopia's Ambassador to Uganda, Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, with both sides agreeing to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and air connectivity.

Ayebare received Ambassador Yimenu on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala during a courtesy call.

Yimenu conveyed congratulations from Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos and expressed confidence that under Ayebare's leadership, Uganda's foreign policy would make further progress in advancing regional peace, integration and prosperity.

The two officials reviewed the state of Uganda-Ethiopia relations and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

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As part of efforts to advance the partnership, the officials agreed to prioritise trade, investment and air connectivity.

Uganda and Ethiopia also welcomed plans to convene a mid-term review of the Uganda-Ethiopia Joint Ministerial Commission.

The review is expected to assess progress made under existing agreements, address outstanding issues and identify new areas for cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions also covered multilateral issues of common interest, including the forthcoming 32nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP32, which will be hosted in Addis Ababa.

The two sides said the climate conference would provide an important platform for African countries to develop a common position and advance the continent's priorities on climate action, adaptation and climate finance.