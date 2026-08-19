Ethiopia: New Ethiopian Dams Pose No Threat - Sudanese Former Water Resources Minister

Addis Ababa — Sudanese international water expert and former Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Seif al-Din Hamad, said Ethiopia's planned additional cascading dams on the Abay (Blue Nile) River would not pose a threat to downstream countries.

Speaking on the "Muqran al-Nilain" program aired by Al-Nilain News Channel, Prof. Hamad said the central it only matters their filling and operation are managed through effective coordination among the Nile Basin states.

He stressed that cascade dam systems, when properly designed and managed, can contribute to regulating river flows, reducing flood risks and providing more predictable water supplies to downstream countries.

According to the former minister, international experience demonstrates that a series of dams operated as an integrated system can help manage variations in seasonal flows and improve the reliability of water resources.

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"The main concern is not the existence of new dams but rather how we manage the initial filling and coordinate our efforts," Prof. Hamad said.

He argued that properly coordinated cascade dams could create significant benefits for Sudan by moderating the highly seasonal flows of the Blue Nile. Rather than receiving exceptionally high volumes of water during the rainy season followed by substantially lower flows, Sudan could benefit from a more regulated supply throughout the year.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), he said, has already demonstrated the potential for such changes in flow patterns, creating opportunities that Sudan could harness for agriculture, hydropower and river transportation.

Prof. Hamad said more predictable water flows could enable Sudan to improve the performance of existing hydropower facilities, including the Roseires and Sennar dams.

Upgrading turbines and improving operational efficiency, he noted, could allow Sudan to generate more electricity while making better use of available water resources.

He also highlighted potential benefits for Sudan's agricultural sector, particularly through reduced pumping costs resulting from more stable river levels.

According to Prof. Hamad, raising the river level by one meter during the summer could reduce agricultural pumping costs by around 30 percent, while a two-meter increase could cut costs by approximately half.

He further dismissed concerns over the structural safety of the GERD and related infrastructure, pointing to the geological characteristics of the dam site and the engineering assessments underpinning its construction.

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Prof. Hamad said the GERD site is located roughly 600 kilometers from seismic fault lines associated with the East African Rift and is founded on solid granite with substantial load-bearing capacity.

He also said engineering assessments have confirmed the structural soundness of Sudan's Roseires Dam and its ability to safely accommodate regulated water flows.

Beyond technical considerations, Prof. Hamad called on Sudan to adopt a more strategic and institutional approach to managing its water resources.

He argued that uncertainty surrounding Nile water management should be replaced by stronger technical cooperation, data sharing and coordinated planning among the three countries.

His assessment offers a different perspective on Ethiopia's plans to expand hydropower generation, suggesting that additional dams need not be viewed solely through the lens of downstream risk.

With effective coordination, he said, a more regulated Blue Nile could create opportunities for greater water security, expanded electricity generation, more efficient agriculture and improved regional economic integration.

The broader lesson, Prof. Hamad emphasized, is that the Nile Basin's future depends not simply on the infrastructure built along the river, but on how effectively the countries sharing its waters cooperate to manage it.