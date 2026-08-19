Kenya: KCAA Identifies Helicopter That Crashed At Mt Ololokwe As Eurocopter Ec130 B4

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has identified the helicopter involved in Wednesday's crash at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County as a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, as authorities begin investigations into the aviation accident.

KCAA said the helicopter was conducting a flight from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when the accident occurred at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The confirmation provides the first official details about the aircraft involved, while the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

"Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19 August 2026," the authority said in a statement.

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The Ministry of Roads and Transport's Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) is leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with KCAA coordinating with other relevant agencies and stakeholders.

The Eurocopter EC130 B4, now known as the Airbus H130, is a light single-engine helicopter commonly used for passenger transport, tourism and charter operations.

Depending on the configuration, it can typically carry a pilot and six to seven passengers.

The crash was reported earlier Wednesday near Mt. Ololokwe, with reports of smoke and fire at the scene prompting local residents and responders to move towards the site.

KCAA did not provide further details on the number of people aboard the helicopter or their identities in its statement.

The authority, however, confirmed that the incident was being handled as an aircraft accident and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

"The Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims following this tragic incident," KCAA said.

No cause of the accident has been established at this stage, and further details are expected from authorities as the investigation progresses.