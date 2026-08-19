Ethiopia: Saudi Deportations Double As Migrant Protection Concerns Mount

opinion

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia deported 26,400 Ethiopians over the first three months of 2026, more than doubling the number recorded during the same period last year as concerns continue to mount over the safety and treatment of Ethiopian migrants along the route to the Gulf country.

A report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reveals the number of Ethiopians deported between January and March rose 106 percent year-on-year, from 12,800 in the first quarter of 2025 to 26,400 in the same period this year.

Despite the sharp annual increase, first-quarter figures were 19 percent lower than the 32,500 recorded during the final quarter of 2025. IOM attributed the quarterly decline partly to travel restrictions in Saudi Arabia amid regional tensions and limited capacity at reception centres in Ethiopia.

Men accounted for 92 percent of the returnees, and at least 679 of them were underage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

From The Reporter Magazine

Targeted and Abandoned Published on 2026-08-01 By Yared Nigussie

The Economy GDP Cannot Explain Published on 2026-08-01 By Samson Berhane

25-Year Sentences & Retroactive Laws: Controversial Draft Law Sparks Fears of Growing Authoritarianism in Tigray Published on 2026-06-21 By Yared Nigussie

Zero Tariffs, High Hurdles Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

Tigray, Amhara and Oromia accounted for the largest shares of returnees, at 36 percent, 31 percent and 29 percent respectively. Returns to Tigray and Oromia each increased by 146 percent from a year earlier, while returns to Amhara rose by 71 percent.

The surge in returns comes amid growing concerns over the protection of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and along the Eastern Migration Route through Yemen.

Human Rights Watch said last month that Saudi authorities had executed at least 17 Ethiopian nationals since the beginning of 2026 over drug-related charges, while at least 79 other Ethiopians remained at imminent risk of execution. HRW also raised concerns over due process, citing cases in which Ethiopian migrants reportedly faced proceedings without adequate legal representation or interpretation.

From The Reporter Magazine

Beyond the Credit Cap: Ethiopia's Next Monetary Policy Test Published on 2026-07-28 By Mahlet Mehdi

Mercy Corps Rethinks Humanitarian Approach as Funding Runs Dry Published on 2026-08-01 By Yared Nigussie

The Deteriorating Realities Behind Doing Business in Ethiopia Published on 2026-08-01 By Yibel Kassa

The Myth of International Currency Reserves in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Published on 2026-08-16 By Mussie Delelegn Arega (PhD)

The rights group said five Ethiopian migrants were executed on July 27, bringing the number of Ethiopians executed in Saudi Arabia this year to at least 17. It said some of those facing execution had been detained for years and had limited access to lawyers or translators during court proceedings.

The concerns extend beyond the criminal justice system. IOM documented protection risks along the migration route to Saudi Arabia, including detention, forced relocation, trafficking and violence. The agency also reported increased exploitation of women and girls, including cases of forced sexual exploitation.

IOM further reported an increase in children travelling through Yemen, with most children identified in February aged between 14 and 17. The agency linked the increase partly to higher labour demand in Saudi Arabia during the Ramadan period, raising additional child-protection concerns.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government has continued receiving returnees from Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs said 1,708 Ethiopians living in difficult conditions in Saudi Arabia had returned to Ethiopia over the past week through eight flights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Migration Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest returns add further pressure to Ethiopia's reception and reintegration system. IOM said the number of returnees arriving at reception facilities has increased, while limited capacity at reception centres has affected the pace at which returnees can be received.

Despite the risks, economic pressure continues to drive migration along the Eastern Route. IOM data show that the search for work and livelihoods remains among the main motivations cited by migrants travelling towards Saudi Arabia.

The combination of rising returns and continued movement along the route highlights the growing pressure on Ethiopia's migration management and reintegration system, while concerns over detention, trafficking, exploitation and the treatment of Ethiopian nationals in Saudi Arabia remain unresolved.