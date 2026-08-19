Africa: Reach a Hand Africa Launches 'Be Better' Campaign to Address Youth Well-Being

Kampala — Reach A Hand Africa (formerly Reach A Hand Uganda) has launched a year-long, student-focused campaign to promote the well-being of young people across the country. The "Be Better" initiative was unveiled on 12th August 2026 during a school outreach at Namiryango SSS in Mukono.

The campaign is a direct response to a survey conducted by Reach A Hand across 27 schools in Kampala, Mukono, Rwampara, and Kasese, which found that students face significant challenges, including low self-esteem, self-doubt, poor emotional well-being, difficulty making positive decisions, and limited personal accountability.

Social pressures - including bullying, teasing, and unhealthy relationships - were also identified as major factors affecting their well-being.

These challenges reflect wider national concerns regarding mental health. The State of Uganda Population Report 2025 by the Ministry of Health declared mental health a silent emergency in Uganda, estimating that about 24.2% of adults and 22.9% of children are affected by mental health conditions, with fewer than one in ten people who need care being unable to receive appropriate support.

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Globally, a 2024 World Health Organization (WHO) report, based on data from nearly 280,000 young people aged 11, 13, and 15 across 44 countries and regions, found rising school pressure and declining family and peer support. The WHO specifically linked these trends to adolescent mental health and well-being, calling for action on the social determinants affecting young people.

The Be Better campaign will run up to the end of the third term of 2026 and aims to create awareness about the importance of actively caring for one's overall well-being by fostering a culture of kindness and self-improvement among the youth.

"By continuously curating these initiatives, we aim to contribute to the national development agenda contained in the NDP IV - empowering young people as drivers of economic growth and supporting global development aspirations such as the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach A Hand, Africa.

The SDG targets include good health and well-being, quality education, peace, justice and strong institutions, reduced inequality, and decent work and economic growth.

Leveraging school outreach programs, the sensitization efforts will be implemented through student challenges, film screenings, and youth activities.

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"We shall have Beat Hubs, the Be Better challenges, a student short film initiative, poetry, student-led social media challenges, podcasts, storytelling, and school policy dialogues. This will create a student-led movement that promotes positive change while emphasizing confidence and empathy," explained Shantal Katana, Lead Gen Z at RAHA.