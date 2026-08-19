Uganda: Traffic Police Impound Taxis in Safety Operation On Gulu Road

Kampala — Several commuter taxis that did not have the required blue strip and were carrying roof luggage were impounded during a joint traffic and Ministry of Transport operation on the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

Prompt operations on major roads were launched last week along the Kampala-Masaka Highway, with the officers screening every vehicle at selected checkpoints in a renewed effort to curb reckless driving and other traffic violations.

Led by ACP Norman Musinga, Deputy Director of Traffic and Road Safety, a joint team with Ministry of Works and Transport officials conducted comprehensive checks at Matugga checkpoint on the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

Several taxis, buses and trucks were impounded and drivers arrested. Those who pleaded for time to produce documents such as driving permits were turned down and ordered to park by the roadside pending breakdown services.

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According to Allan Ssempebwa, Communications Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, the exercise is aimed at cracking down on unqualified drivers, vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition, and unroadworthy vehicles.

He said several of the impounded vehicles were commuter taxis, commonly known as drones, that were carrying passengers without the mandatory blue stripe, which is illegal.

"We have seen a rise in these vehicles on our roads. They provide taxi services without meeting the required standards. In addition to causing fatal accidents, they are implicated in robberies. Some of those we are impounding are found without blue stripes, yet it is a prerequisite that all vehicles transporting passengers should be identified with a blue stripe. Such practices will not be tolerated." Ssempebwa said.

SP Michael Kananura, the Traffic Police Spokesperson, said most of the arrested drivers were found in taxis carrying luggage on top with passengers. He noted that under PSV regulations, this is a violation of traffic laws.

The operation also targeted buses on major highways and heavy trucks to establish whether the vehicles meet safety standards.

Ssempebwa stated that the surprise operations will continue on major highways, with motorists warned to ensure that their driving documents and vehicles comply with the law and inspection requirements.

At least 14 drivers had been arrested for speeding, overloading, driving without permits and badges, operating mechanically defective vehicles, and violating route charts.

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The suspects were being held at Matugga Police Station pending arraignment in court on various traffic offences.

The operation will next move to the Kampala-Jinja Highway. The renewed enforcement comes amid continued concern over the country's road safety record.

Uganda recorded 26,044 road crashes in 2025, an increase of 3.7 percent from the previous year, according to the annual traffic police report.