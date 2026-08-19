Mozambique/Morocco: Chamboco Confident Mozambique Can Make Their Mark At TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Afcon Morocco 2026

Mozambique international Fernando Chamboco believes the continued growth of futsal in his country has created a platform for the nation to challenge strongly at the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

The defender expressed optimism about Mozambique's prospects, pointing to the development of the sport and the positive results achieved in recent years.

Chamboco, who began his career in Mozambique before moving to Morocco, also reflected on his own experiences with futsal and the role it plays in a player's development.

"Speaking about futsal, I played it when I was younger, although it was not in a professional environment. It was mostly something we played with friends, but it gave me an understanding of the game and some knowledge of futsal."

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Like many footballers across the continent, Chamboco was introduced to futsal through informal matches during his childhood, an experience that helped develop important technical aspects of his game.

Turning his attention to Mozambique's participation in the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, Chamboco said the progress made by the sport in the country has generated growing confidence.

The Mozambique international believes the foundations are in place for the nation to compete strongly against some of Africa's leading futsal sides.

"Looking at the development of futsal in Mozambique, I believe the country has a very good chance of performing well. The progress that has been made and the results that have been achieved show that the sport is moving in the right direction."

The TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 will bring together the continent's leading futsal nations as they compete for African honours.

The draw, which was held in Cairo saw the eight nations drawn into two groups of four, with hosts Morocco placed in Group A alongside Libya, Zambia and Algeria, while Egypt headline Group B with Angola, Mozambique and Tanzania.

The tournament will be played between 12 to 21 October 2026.

TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026 groups:

GROUP A: Morocco, Libya, Zambia, Algeria

GROUP B: Egypt, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania