Rwandan Delegation in Brazil On Trade, Investment Mission

A Rwandan delegation led by Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Chantal Tuyishimire is in Brazil for a five-day business mission aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and skills development.

The mission, which runs from August 17 to 21, brought together representatives from government institutions and the private sector.

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They delegation visited the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), where discussions focused on collaboration in agricultural research and innovation.

The delegation also met with Brazilian companies to discuss business and investment opportunities in Rwanda, while talks with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) focused on advancing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Rwandan delegation also held discussions with the Government of Santa Catarina State on economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

The engagements included business-to-business meetings between Rwandan companies and businesses from Santa Catarina.

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One of the developments from the mission was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rwanda Polytechnic (RP) and Fecomércio, the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of Santa Catarina. The MoU focuses on skills development and hospitality.

The mission is the latest engagement between Rwanda and Brazil as the two countries seek to strengthen their multisectoral relations.

Rwanda and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 1981. However, bilateral engagement has increased in recent years, including through the opening of diplomatic missions in Kigali and Brasília.

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Rwanda opened its embassy in Brasília in 2024 before Brazil opened its embassy in Kigali in June 2025.

In February 2026, the two governments held their first-ever Rwanda-Brazil Business Forum in Kigali, bringing together more than 60 business leaders.

The forum resulted in the signing of two MoUs aimed at promoting trade, investment and private-sector cooperation. The agreements were signed between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and ApexBrasil, and between the Rwandan private sector and its Brazilian counterpart.

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The latest mission has continued engagements in areas including agriculture, business and investment, while adding skills development and hospitality to the cooperation agenda.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the delegation will continue engagements through August 21, with discussions focused on bilateral business partnerships, investment and economic cooperation.