Uganda: Betika Commits Shs100m to Ntugasaze FC As Club Enters Uganda Premier League

Kampala — Betika Uganda has announced a Shs100 million partnership with newly promoted Ntugasaze Football Club, backing the club's historic debut in the Uganda Premier League during the 2026/27 season.

The partnership, unveiled on August 19 at Kira Road Police Grounds, Ntugasaze's home venue for the new campaign, will support player recognition, fan engagement, digital content creation and matchday initiatives throughout the season.

The deal comes as Ntugasaze prepares for its first-ever season in Uganda's top-flight football competition following a rapid rise through the country's football pyramid.

The club secured promotion after finishing second in the 2025/26 FUFA Big League with 53 points from 30 matches, setting the stage for its Premier League debut.

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Backing new ambition

Betika officials said it selected Ntugasaze in recognition of the club's rapid growth, ambitious leadership and commitment to building a competitive team with strong roots in its community.

Desire Akanduhura, the marketing lead at Betika Uganda, said the partnership was intended to go beyond brand visibility by supporting the club's long-term development and creating memorable experiences for players and supporters.

"Ntugasaze is a young and ambitious club whose journey reflects what determination, good leadership and consistency can achieve," Akanduhura said.

"As the club begins its first season in the Uganda Premier League, we are proud to support its next chapter. Our partnership goes beyond brand visibility, we want to contribute meaningfully to the club's long-term growth while creating memorable experiences for players and supporters alike."

Under the partnership, Betika will introduce a Shs150,000 Player of the Match Award after every Ntugasaze league fixture, recognising outstanding individual performances during the club's maiden Premier League campaign.

The initiative is expected to add another layer of recognition for players while strengthening fan engagement around the club's matches.

Founded in 2018 by sports entrepreneur Yossam Ntegereze, Ntugasaze FC began as a recreational team for workers of Imana Yera Company before progressing through Uganda's football league system.

Its promotion to the Premier League marks a significant transformation for a club that has built its identity around its community roots.

The club's rise also comes at a time when commercial partnerships are becoming increasingly important to the ability of football clubs to strengthen their operations, engage supporters and improve the matchday experience.

Club welcomes support

Brian Ogwang Bob, the chief executive officer of Ntugasaze FC, said the club's promotion was the result of years of work and commitment by people who had contributed to its journey.

"Reaching the Uganda Premier League is the result of years of hard work, belief and commitment from everyone who has been part of Ntugasaze FC's journey," Ogwang said.

"Betika has recognised not only what we have achieved, but also where we are headed. Their support comes at a defining moment for the club as we begin our first season in the Uganda Premier League."

FUFA Club Licensing Committee Chairman Jeremiah Mugerwa, who attended the event, said Ntugasaze FC was placed in Category One after meeting all the requirements for participation in the Uganda Premier League.

He said the club's promotion to the top flight was a result of deliberate effort and compliance with the required standards, rather than an accident.

"Ntugasaze FC met all the licensing requirements, and we hope some of their players will go on to represent the national team," Mugerwa said.

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The partnership forms part of Betika Uganda's broader investment in Ugandan sport, with the company saying its sports initiatives are aimed at nurturing talent, strengthening clubs and deepening connections between teams, supporters and their communities.

For Ntugasaze, the Shs100 million partnership provides commercial backing at a crucial stage as the club adjusts to the demands of top-flight football.

The club will now look to translate its strong performance in the Big League into a competitive Premier League campaign, while the partnership gives Betika an opportunity to connect with a new generation of football supporters through player recognition, digital engagement and matchday activities.

The 2026/27 season therefore represents more than a first appearance in Uganda's top flight for Ntugasaze. It is also an important test of whether the club can turn its rapid rise into sustainable growth on and off the pitch.