Uganda: Andrew Wilson Tells Court of Special Power Bank That Recorded Besigye Coup Plot

Kampala — A covert camera hidden in a power bank was used to secretly record meetings in which opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye allegedly discussed plans to acquire weapons and overthrow the Ugandan government, the High Court in Kampala has heard. Andrew Wilson Orlando, a private security investigator, told the Criminal Division of the High Court Wednesday that he secretly recorded meetings involving Besigye and Joel Wakayima, a Ugandan based in Switzerland, using covert recording equipment.

Wilson is testifying in the treason case in which Besigye, Obeid Lutale and Capt. Denis Oola are accused of plotting to overthrow the government. The case is being heard by Justice Emmanuel Baguma, with Besigye being tried in absentia. Wilson told the court that he had been approached by Wakayima to facilitate the supply of weapons, including hand grenades, drones and surface-to-air missiles, to a group allegedly associated with Besigye and to arrange paramilitary training for between 40 and 60 people.

He said the planned training was to take place in Kisumu, Kenya, but the main airport was being monitored, prompting discussions about alternative ways of transporting the alleged weapons. According to Wilson, Besigye suggested using an airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying he had contacts who could help receive the consignment.

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Wilson said Besigye told him that he had previously used the same airport to receive a similar consignment. He testified that he subsequently began giving Besigye and Wakayima excuses for failing to deliver the weapons after deciding to cooperate with Ugandan security agencies.

Wilson told the court that on November 28, 2023, he met Wakayima and Besigye at a hotel in Geneva, Switzerland. He said Besigye suggested that they continue the meeting at his apartment, but he declined because he had already prepared his own apartment with recording equipment. According to Wilson, the meeting was subsequently held at his apartment, where he used covert cameras hidden in a mobile power bank to record the discussions.

The witness said the discussions included alleged plans to obtain weapons and attack Kampala. Wilson testified that he asked Besigye whether he had the capacity to capture and control Kampala, to which Besigye allegedly responded that he would rely on senior military contacts.

He further told the court that an assassination of President Yoweri Museveni was discussed, with the alleged plotters considering using drone airstrikes. Wilson said there was concern that directly linking the assassination to Besigye would damage his reputation, leading to discussions about attributing the killing to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

He also testified that Besigye allegedly said he had previously spied on the President. Wilson told the court that his associates were prepared to provide US$5 million, which would be deposited in a Dubai bank account with Besigye listed as a signatory. He said he repeatedly suggested involving National Unity Platform leader and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, commonly known as Bobi Wine, but Besigye allegedly rejected the suggestion.

Wilson further testified that another meeting was planned for June 2024 to finalise arrangements for the Kisumu training. He said the discussions allegedly included plans to cause civil unrest, including using a drone to interfere with a commercial aircraft at Entebbe International Airport and subsequently using the media to blame the government.

According to Wilson, the broader plan was allegedly to create chaos and have the military take over the government. He also told the court that discussions were held about obtaining counterfeit US$5,000 notes to facilitate the Kisumu operation and destabilise Uganda's economy. Wilson said all the meetings were recorded using covert equipment.

The witness further testified that Wakayima allegedly proposed detonating a hand grenade at Café Javas along Acacia Avenue in Kampala because government officials were said to frequent the premises. He said Wakayima was later arrested in Geneva and that Besigye provided contacts for people who could assist in securing his release. Wilson told the court that he later travelled to Kisumu for the alleged training, where several people were arrested, including 36 Ugandans who were subsequently brought back to Uganda and charged with terrorism-related offences.

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He said Besigye was in Nairobi around the time of the arrests. Wilson also testified about another meeting with Besigye in Athens, Greece, on September 29, 2024. He said the meeting took place in the basement of Athens International Airport after Besigye returned from the United States and was due to attend a conference in Greece. Wilson said he travelled with an associate who remained at a distance while recording the meeting and providing security.

The witness is being led by Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, assisted by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko. Capt. Denis Oola is represented by Sylvia Namawejje Ebitu, Sarah Awero and Julius Sserwambala, while Lutale has no lawyers. The prosecution alleges that Besigye, Lutale and Oola held meetings in Uganda, Kenya, Greece and Switzerland to solicit funding, acquire weapons and organise paramilitary activities aimed at overthrowing the government.

The State says it will rely on witness testimony, audio and video recordings, social media communications, immigration records and telephone data in support of its case.