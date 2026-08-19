Nigeria: INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Adeleke, Deputy for Fresh Four-Year Term

19 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Adeleke acknowledged those who lost their lives during the election and promised scholarships for their children.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented the Certificate of Return to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, confirming his re-election for another four-year term.

INEC National Commissioner Supervising Osun State, Kunle Ajayi, a professor, presented the certificate to Mr Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, at the commission's office in Osogbo, the state capital.

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In his acceptance speech, Mr Adeleke thanked INEC and the security agencies for the successful conduct of Saturday's governorship election.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for allowing democracy to thrive, wishing him success in the 2027 general elections.

The governor called on those who contested the election against him to join him in moving the state forward, saying, "Osun is bigger than anyone."

Mr Adeleke acknowledged those who lost their lives during the election and promised scholarships for their children.

He added that he had forgiven all those who wronged him during the electioneering period, appealing to his supporters to also forgive whatever happened in the past.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentation of the certificates was witnessed by party members and supporters.

INEC, in the early hours of Sunday, declared Adeleke the winner after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Joshua Ogunwole, a professor, who declared the results at the INEC collation centre, said the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

Mr Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, said the total valid votes cast were 985,079, while 20,721 votes were rejected, bringing the total number of votes cast to 1,005,800.

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