Somalia Parliamentary Speaker Meets Saudi Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

19 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's newly elected Speaker of the House of the People, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, met with Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Mohammed Almowallad, on Wednesday to discuss strengthening the longstanding ties and cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi ambassador congratulated Nur on his election as speaker during the meeting at the Somali parliament, according to a statement from the speaker's office.

The two officials discussed ways to deepen the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Saudi Arabia, with particular emphasis on their historic ties, brotherhood and broader cooperation.

Nur thanked the Saudi government for its continued support for Somalia's federal government and people, and welcomed Riyadh's role in supporting the country.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its relations with regional and international partners while advancing political, economic and institutional cooperation. Saudi Arabia has maintained close diplomatic ties with Somalia and has repeatedly expressed support for the country's sovereignty and stability.

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