Somalia PM Hails 15-Year Strategic Partnership With Turkey

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday praised the growing strategic partnership between Somalia and Turkey, saying a relationship forged during one of Somalia's darkest periods had evolved into broad cooperation spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and trade.

Barre was speaking at a ceremony in Mogadishu marking 15 years since Turkey renewed and significantly deepened its diplomatic and humanitarian engagement with Somalia.

He recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Mogadishu on August 19, 2011, when Somalia was facing a devastating drought, famine and severe insecurity.

Erdogan, then Turkey's prime minister, made the historic visit at a time when much of the international community was reluctant to travel to Somalia because of security concerns.

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Barre said the visit sent a clear message that the Somali people were not alone and opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

"Somalia opened a new page with that message. Shortly afterwards, the relationship developed into a strategic partnership covering education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and trade," Barre said.

"Fifteen years later, relations between Somalia and Turkey have become a symbol of genuine friendship and strong cooperation, with our Turkish brothers standing alongside the Somali people and government during difficult times," he added.

Barre said one of Turkey's most significant investments in Somalia had been in human capital, with thousands of Somali students receiving education and training in Turkey before returning home as doctors, engineers, teachers and academics.

He described the development of Somali human resources as a lasting contribution to the country's future, saying educated young people would play a central role in rebuilding state institutions and expanding the economy.

The prime minister also highlighted Somalia's strategic geographical position, its extensive coastline and its predominantly young population as major assets that could attract investment and generate economic growth.

Somalia has one of Africa's longest coastlines, along with significant fisheries and large areas of potentially arable land. Barre said the country also had opportunities in the energy sector that could be developed through greater investment and cooperation.

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He said the government was working on plans to turn these resources and opportunities into production, employment and trade, with the aim of moving the Somalia-Turkey relationship into a partnership capable of generating shared prosperity.

The remarks came as Mogadishu seeks to deepen economic and strategic ties with Ankara beyond humanitarian assistance and development support.

Turkey has become one of Somalia's key international partners over the past 15 years, with cooperation extending across humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and investment.

Barre said the two countries had built a relationship that had withstood Somalia's difficult years and was now entering a new phase focused increasingly on economic opportunity and sustainable development.

He said Somalia was ready to use its natural resources, strategic location and young population to attract investment and create jobs, while strengthening cooperation with Turkey.

The prime minister described the partnership as an example of how long-term diplomatic ties can develop into broader economic and strategic cooperation, saying the next chapter should deliver tangible benefits for both countries and their people.