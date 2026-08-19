Cameroon/Morocco: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Congratulates Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon On Historic TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026 Triumph

19 August 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe, has congratulated the Indomitable Lionesses, the Fédération Camerounaise de Football ("FECAFOOT"), its President Samuel Eto'o, and the people of Cameroon following their historic triumph at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations ("WAFCON") Morocco 2026.

Cameroon were crowned African champions for the first time after defeating Malawi 3-0 in Sunday's final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, bringing down the curtain on a magnificent tournament that showcased the continued growth and increasing quality of women's football on the African continent.

Cameroon were also awarded the USD 2 Million Prize money. The Prize Money for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 has significantly improved under the leadership of CAF President Dr Motsepe by over 900%. In 2018, the winner was awarded USD 200 000.

Dr Motsepe wrote to the President of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto'o and said: "Congratulations on the historic and exciting victory of the Indomitable Lionesses and for becoming Champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations ("WAFCON") Morocco 2026. Your excellent leadership and motivation of the Indomitable Lionesses contributed significantly to their victory and success. I wish you and Indomitable Lionesses everything of the best for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027. I am confident that you and the Indomitable Lionesses will make the people of Cameroon and Africa proud."

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CAF President also paid tribute to runners-up, The Scorchers of Malawi for a gallant performance. He wrote to the President of FAM: "Congratulations on the outstanding performances of The Scorchers at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 and for qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027."

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