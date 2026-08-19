Rwanda: I&m Bank Staff Sharpen Fire Safety Skills to Enhance Workplace Emergency Readiness

After fire alarms rang at exactly 10:15 a.m., fire marshals and security guards quickly alerted people inside the I&M Bank Rwanda Headquarters building and instructed them to evacuate through designated emergency exits.

They guided people to a safe assembly point, checked rooms where possible to ensure that no one was left behind, and kept the area clear for emergency responders.

The situation was under control, and trained personnel carried fire extinguishers to demonstrate how to respond to a fire. Firefighters from the Rwanda National Police and Fire Brigade, together with the Ministry of Health, had also arrived to demonstrate how quickly emergency responders can reach the scene after the toll-free emergency number 111 is called in case of an incident anywhere across the country.

The exercise took place on August 14, at the bank's headquarters on 9 Avenue in Kigali, as it conducted its annual fire drill and evacuation exercise to enhance staff readiness and safety awareness in case of emergencies.

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Also read: I&M Bank conducts annual fire drill to strengthen workplace safety

Police urged people to acquire basic fire safety and self-evacuation skills, particularly with the advancement of technology and the increased use of electrical equipment.

Everyone should know how to take immediate safety measures, including alerting others, calling the fire service, evacuating anyone in danger and, if it is safe to do so, using available fire extinguishers or water to contain a fire.

According to AIP Amiel Zuruka, people with basic fire-rescue skills can also help guide others to safe areas, keep emergency access routes clear and provide basic first aid to anyone injured while waiting for professional firefighters to arrive.

"This may be done at the office or at home," he said.

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AIP Zuruka reminded participants that the emergency toll-free number is free of charge and that whether it is a fire or any other incident requiring support from the National Police, no one should hesitate to call and seek quick assistance.

Bernard Mugabo Mishika, Deputy Security Manager at I&M Bank, said the annual drill was conducted to remind staff and tenants that emergency response protocols are part of basic workplace safety and that everyone should be familiar with the skills needed to minimise panic and ensure safety during real emergencies.

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"Our building is equipped with electrical equipment throughout," he said. "This means we face a high risk of such incidents. We want everyone to acquire collective skills because with such knowledge, they will know how to deal with emergencies accordingly and call for support," he said.

"This exercise is very important for our lives, and safety is all we need in our offices. I&M Bank will continue strengthening the skills of our staff, and we hope these skills will be known and practiced everywhere."