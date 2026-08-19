Rwanda: Creative Industry Still Grapples With Sexual Harassment, Study Finds

Nearly three in 10 women in Rwanda's creative industry say they regularly encounter uncomfortable comments, while 12 per cent report regularly receiving sexual propositions, according to a new study examining women's experiences in the sector.

The multi-country research, covering Rwanda, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and Uganda, was conducted in Rwanda by the University of Rwanda and other partners.

The study found that 36.25 per cent of respondents had experienced uncomfortable comments sometimes, while 29 per cent said such comments occurred regularly.

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Sexual propositions were also reported frequently, with 29 per cent saying they had experienced them sometimes and 12 per cent regularly.

The findings suggest that unwanted sexualised interactions remain a recurring challenge for women seeking to build careers in an industry where opportunities often depend on networks, collaborations, performances and interactions with other industry players.

A Kigali karaoke singer, who requested anonymity, said women can face inappropriate comments and propositions from colleagues, clients and people in positions of authority.

"The comments normally start with a normal compliment, either about your body, face or outfit. From there, they may ask for your phone number, and many of them even expect you to sleep with them," she said.

She said women working late-night shifts can be particularly vulnerable.

"Even our bosses, trainers or other people in leadership positions can tell us, 'Before I put you on the performance list, you need to do something for me.' There are a lot of dangers, especially when you are working in an unsafe environment and doing late-night shifts."

The research also identified wider gender-related challenges. Sixty-one per cent of respondents reported experiencing discrimination in the industry, while 48.75 per cent said gender-related barriers had affected their careers.

Another 42.5 per cent had experienced discrimination during interviews, showing that such challenges can emerge even before women secure opportunities. The study also found that 23 per cent reported gender-linked underpayment.

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Jolly Rubagiza, Director of the Centre for Gender Studies at the University of Rwanda and principal investigator of the project, attributed some of the disparities to the informal nature of the sector, where salaries are often not fixed and young women have limited bargaining power.

"Women, especially young women, are not in leadership. They are mostly in technical jobs or are the faces of the industry, but they are not necessarily the owners of the businesses, the big producers or the people making most of the money," she said.

She said the absence of formal contracts can make it harder for women to negotiate fair terms.

"You find that women and men are doing the same work, but the women are paid less because they did not negotiate better terms," she said.

Despite these challenges, the research found strong interest in the sector. Some 96.25 per cent of respondents said they wanted to pursue long-term careers in the creative industry, while 89.75 per cent said they felt they were thriving and 88.25 per cent were satisfied with their career progression.

Adelphine Ntagara, the project's National Creative Ambassador, said harassment also extends to online spaces, where comments about women's appearance can quickly turn into sexual advances and abuse.

"Many inappropriate things happen in comment sections, where you can find someone inviting you out for the night on a public platform, even though they do not know you," she said.

Also read: Rwanda's fight against sexual harassment

Ntagara said repeated online harassment can discourage creatives from sharing their work or opinions publicly.

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Rubagiza said addressing the problem requires greater awareness and stronger institutional support, including clear workplace policies and mechanisms for reporting harassment.

"Knowledge is power. People need to first understand what is there. Ministries, employers and creative institutions should put in place supportive workplace policies and clear mechanisms for reporting sexual harassment," she said.

She also called for efforts to change attitudes and involve men in creating more inclusive workplaces.

The researchers recommend safer working environments, better access to professional opportunities and measures to help women negotiate fairer working conditions. They also call for greater support for women with care responsibilities and expanded opportunities beyond Kigali for women involved in crafts, music, dance and other creative activities.

Young mothers working in the largely informal creative sector, the study notes, often struggle to find or afford childcare while pursuing their careers.