Rwanda: Protecting Wildlife Is an Investment in the Future

18 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

The return of endangered wildlife to protected areas is more than a conservation success story. It is a sign that sustained investment, strong partnerships and community involvement can reverse the loss of species once pushed to the brink.

The restoration of the Big Five in Akagera National Park is a particularly remarkable achievement. Through a conservation partnership between the Rwanda Development Board and African Parks, lions were reintroduced in 2015, followed by eastern black rhinos in 2017 and southern white rhinos in recent years.

Their return restored the complete Big Five to eastern Rwanda.

The significance goes far beyond the animals themselves. Wildlife is a valuable economic asset, particularly for a country seeking to expand tourism and create more opportunities for its citizens. The presence of iconic species makes destinations more attractive to international and domestic visitors, supporting hotels, tour operators, transport companies, restaurants, guides, artisans and communities living around protected areas.

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A thriving wildlife sector also generates foreign exchange, creates jobs and provides revenues that can be reinvested in conservation and community development. In this sense, protecting endangered species is not simply an environmental responsibility; it is an economic investment with potentially long-term returns.

The recent recovery of Grey Crowned Cranes offers another encouraging example. Their population has risen from fewer than 300 in 2015 to 1,438, according to the latest national census. This progress demonstrates what sustained monitoring, habitat restoration, stronger enforcement and community participation can achieve.

Also read: Kigali wetland turns into reserve for grey crowned cranes

However, conservation cannot be left to government institutions and wildlife organisations alone. Every citizen has a role to play. Communities living near parks and wetlands can help protect habitats and report illegal activities. Visitors should respect conservation rules, while businesses can promote responsible tourism and avoid practices that harm wildlife.

The government deserves credit for recognising that endangered species are national assets worth protecting and for building partnerships capable of delivering measurable results. But conservation gains can easily be reversed if vigilance declines.

The goal should therefore be to make wildlife protection part of the country's broader development culture. The success in Akagera and the recovery of the Grey Crowned Crane show that when conservation is treated as a long-term national investment, both nature and people can benefit.

Protecting wildlife today means preserving biodiversity, strengthening tourism and creating economic opportunities for future generations. That is an investment every Rwandan should have a stake in.

Read the original article on New Times.

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