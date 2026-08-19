Rwanda: Can Prevention Beat Enforcement?

When a law is broken, the immediate question is often: What enforcement action should follow? Perhaps we should also ask a different question: Could the violation have been prevented in the first place?

This is not an argument against enforcement. Every functioning society needs laws and institutions capable of enforcing them. Enforcement protects public order, safety and the rule of law. But enforcement is often the final stage of a much longer process.

Before a violation occurs, there may be an opportunity to inform, educate, remind, guide or warn. The real policy question is whether we are making enough use of those opportunities. This is why prevention before enforcement deserves greater public discussion.

From reacting to preventing

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A person cannot easily comply with a rule they do not understand. This does not mean ignorance of the law should automatically excuse unlawful conduct. Rather, it recognises a practical reality: citizens and businesses increasingly operate within complex regulatory environments. Consider road safety, taxation, business licensing, environmental requirements, public health regulations or digital laws.

For an ordinary citizen, small business owner, young entrepreneur or visitor, understanding every applicable obligation can be challenging. When non-compliance occurs, enforcement may be justified. But we should also ask: Was there an effective opportunity to help that person comply before the violation occurred?

Prevention does not weaken the law. It can make compliance easier and enforcement more effective.

Enforcement should not always be the first conversation

Imagine receiving a timely reminder before an important licence or obligation expires. Imagine a small business owner having a simple way to ask what is required to remain compliant.

Imagine a young person learning about relevant laws before making a decision that could expose them to legal consequences. These interventions may appear simple, but they can prevent problems before they reach enforcement institutions.

Rwanda has made significant progress in strengthening institutions, public services and the use of technology. There is an opportunity to build on this progress by placing greater emphasis on compliance education, reminders and early intervention.

Technology could play an important role. Digital platforms can remind citizens about deadlines, explain requirements in simple language and direct people to the appropriate institution when clarification is needed.

Prevention is not leniency

Some may argue that focusing on prevention could weaken enforcement. It should be the opposite. Prevention and enforcement are complementary, not competing, approaches.

Prevention asks: How do we reduce violations before they happen?

Enforcement asks: What do we do when violations occur?

Both questions matter.

Where someone deliberately and repeatedly violates the law, enforcement remains necessary. Where public safety is threatened, authorities must be able to act decisively. But where non-compliance results from misunderstanding, lack of information or failure to receive a timely reminder, preventive intervention may be more efficient. The objective is not to replace enforcement. It is to reduce avoidable violations so enforcement resources can focus on serious and deliberate non-compliance.

A shared responsibility

Prevention is not solely the responsibility of government. Citizens have a responsibility to understand and respect the law. Businesses must take compliance seriously.

Schools, professional bodies, civil society and the private sector can contribute through public education and accessible compliance support. Policymakers could ask three simple questions when developing or reviewing regulatory systems:

Have people been adequately informed?

Have they been given a reasonable opportunity to comply?

Have we made compliance accessible and understandable?

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If the answer is yes and someone deliberately violates the law, enforcement becomes clearer and more targeted.

The debate we should have

The question is not whether Rwanda should enforce its laws. It must. The more constructive question is whether we can strengthen systems that help people comply before enforcement becomes necessary.

Perhaps a successful enforcement system should not only be measured by how many violations it detects or penalties it imposes. Perhaps we should also ask:

How many violations did it prevent?

That is not a question against enforcement. It is a question about making enforcement smarter, prevention stronger and compliance easier. And perhaps the most effective enforcement is the enforcement that never becomes necessary--because people understood the rule, had the opportunity to comply, and complied before the law had to intervene.

The writer is a legal systems analyst specialising in regional integration, access to justice, and public international law.