Namibia: Dorado Four Way Vendors Fume Over Rotten Goods

Street vendors operating at the Dorado Four-Way Stop in Windhoek blame the City Police for being negligent and untoward regarding the confiscation of their goods "despite holding valid trading permits" on 29 July 2026.

The affected vendors said they have lawfully conducted business by selling fresh fruits and vegetables at that corner with granted permission from the City of Windhoek.

In an interview with New Era over the weekend, Sandrina Kavuyu expressed that the way the City Police took their goods was negligent.

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"The City Police did not want to listen to us or look at our permits before taking our goods, we are stranded as we are unable to make income right now," Kavuyu said.

Their removal from the trading site has placed them and their families in an extremely difficult financial position as they are now unable to trade due to this.

Another vendor, Karolina Mundila, said she is struggling to provide for her family as she is unable to make income since the day of the confiscation.

We lost a lot. Our stock got rotten by the time we were able to collect it, we can't sell anymore and we are struggling to help our families as many of us are breadwinners, said Mundila.

In addition, Lavinia Frans, another vendor, expressed that she is confused because they were not notified before their removal.

"We were not notified. We have been selling there for more than 10 years and the City Police did not specify the reasons we cannot sell there. We even pay our monthly fees and keep the area neat," Frans said.

City of Windhoek Spokesperson Lydia Amutenya denied the allegations when approached by New Era and asked if vendors were notified before the removal.

"The traders operating at the Dorado Four-Way were requested to vacate the area because it is not a designated informal trading site," said Amutenya.

The City has concluded the issuance of temporary trading permits to the affected vendors as of 14 August 2026, allowing them to operate at Erf R/13 along Dr Kuaima Riruako Street.

Trading permits are issued subject to compliance with the Informal Trading Regulations and the City's informal trading procedures.

"While the City remains committed to creating opportunities for informal traders to earn a livelihood, this opportunity must be balanced with public health, environmental and urban management considerations," Amutenya added.

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Following the approval of the 2026/27 budget, the City is currently finalising designs, technical assessments, and cost estimates for several identified and prioritised market development projects.