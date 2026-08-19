President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that the history of Namibia's liberation is intertwined with the solidarity and internationalist commitment of the Cuban people under the leadership of Fidel Castro.

She said this on the centenary celebration of the birth of Cuban commander-in-chief and first president Fidel Castro, held at the Cuban Embassy in Windhoek last Thursday.

"For our people, Cuba was not a distant voice of solidarity. It was a steadfast comrade in our struggle for freedom, independence and human dignity," she said.

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In 1961, South Africa became a republic and continued to govern Namibia under its Apartheid rule. In 1966, Swapo launched an armed struggle against South African occupation, which became known as the South African Border War.

In 1975, Cuba involved itself in the Angolan Civil War by sending troops in support of the communist-aligned People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) against the pro-western National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

South African forces invaded Angola during Operation Savannah in support of the UNITA forces.

In Angola, Cuban forces increased to 50 000 soldiers and fought alongside Swapo soldiers against South African troops.

Castro's legacy

The President also paid tribute to Cuba's first president Fidel Castro, saying his life was a legacy that became inseparable from the struggles of oppressed peoples across the world.

"He was a revolutionary whose vision extended far beyond the shores of Cuba to embrace the aspirations of Africa. A statesman whose unwavering commitment to justice helped alter the course of our own history," added Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The decisive battle of Cuito Cuanavale remains one of the defining moments of Namibia's liberation struggle. It was the biggest battle on African soil since the Second World War.

It led to a turning point that fundamentally altered the political trajectory of Southern Africa. The battle demonstrated that apartheid's military machine could be resisted and defeated, and it helped create the conditions that accelerated Namibia's road to independence and hastened the demise of Apartheid itself.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee of the Campaign of Namibians in solidarity with Cuba, Tuliameni Kalomoh, asked Namibians to contribute to the plight of Cubans.

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"The ideas and values promoted by Fidel Castro remain unperishable. How ungrateful can we be to not come to the practical assistance for the people of Cuba in their hour of need? His ideas and commitment to freedom will continue to inspire all of us today and the generations to come," Kalomoh noted.

On behalf of Cuba, the Cuban ambassador to Namibia, Sergio Vigoa de la Uz, expressed his gratitude for contributions made by Namibians to ease their hardships.

About N$700 000 was contributed by Namibians to the people of Cuba.

"I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the thousands of people who have joined the solidarity campaign with Cuba, especially its national organising committee.

Thank you for your commitment and generosity, which constitutes a concrete contribution to elevating the hardships that we face," stated De la Uz.

The funds will be used to purchase solar panel kits and medical supplies for Cubans.