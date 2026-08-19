Namibia: NCRST Pushes for Creation, Protection of Local Innovations

Nkurenkuru — The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) has called on Namibians to move from consuming imported goods to creating and protecting local innovations through stronger intellectual property systems.

NCRST Manager for Knowledge Management, Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer, Moses Moses, during an engagement at the International University of Management (IUM) Nkurenkuru campus on Thursday, said Namibia must also do more to identify products and services developed through local research and ensure they are protected so they can generate income for creators and the state.

"We realised that most of us in Namibia just consume, using our money, but not many of us go the route of producing," he said, stressing that a lack of clear information is stopping many people from turning ideas into goods and services made in Namibia.

"For you to go the route of producing is when you know what is required for you to come up with a product or service made in Namibia. When you do not have that information, you will not be encouraged to produce," he said.

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He told students and staff that NCRST is visiting institutions of higher learning and regional councils to explain how to secure intellectual property and enter the market. The purpose of the engagement is to share research, science and technology information so that people know what is required when they want to produce something they can sell in commerce, Moses added.

He said the outreach also covers key practical steps on commercialisation and exports.

Director of the IUM Nkurenkuru campus, Hosiana Hitanwa, said the engagement supports efforts to build an innovation culture among students and staff.

"The responsibility now lies with the relevant line ministry to accelerate the process and ensure that all necessary structures are in place," she said.

Hitanwa said enabling local innovators and online content creators to monetise their work would have wider economic benefits.

-Nampa