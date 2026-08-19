Namibia: Nganate Tries to Extinguish Fire Over Farm Nuwehoop Issue

- Following the recent announcement of board trustees of Farm Nuwehoop, which sparked questions and criticism from the youth and community of Omaheke, governor Pijoo Marikutuka Nganate yesterday responded to the issue.

Farm Nuwehoop is a flagship agricultural and food system innovation project located just a few kilometres east of Gobabis in the Omaheke region.

Conceptualised by the Omaheke Innovation Village and supported by the governor's office, its mission is to strengthen food security and combat child malnutrition through regional soup kitchens.

The project has received major financial backing, including symbolic multi-million-dollar sponsorships from the Swakop Uranium Foundation.

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Last week, Nganate welcomed a delegation from Omaheke Regional Youth Forum (ORYF) whom he engaged and ironed out some issues regarding Farm Nuwehoop.

In a statement made available to this publication, Nganate said that currently, the farm is being driven by his office, and it is a project under his authority and not a youth-specific project.

"The matters relating to Farm Nuwehoop Trust, its trustees, legitimacy and deeds information are internal to the trust," read the statement.

Nganate said the office of the governor cannot make the information public at this stage, and the appointment of the board remains the prerogative of the trust.

Furthermore, the statement confirmed that the Farm Nuwehoop Trust is open to collaboration, saying that any individual, cooperative, or the ORYF wishing to collaborate must submit a formal written request to the Trust through the proper channels. The governor also confirmed that the youth who volunteered at Farm Nuwehoop since its inception to date have only received pledges of one hectare of land each as compensation.

"They have also received capacity-building training which was facilitated by the ministry of agriculture," it read.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of ORYF, Kenaumue Jacob Hikuama, reminded the public and all institutions that the National Youth Council of Namibia (NYC) is the only statutory body mandated by an Act of Parliament to coordinate youth development in the country.

"The NYC has structures in all regions. Any business or institution willing to support youth through corporate social responsibility or any other form of support is therefore advised to channel such support through the NYC and its regional structures to ensure coordination, accountability and maximum impact," said Hikuama.

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He emphasised that the ORYF remains committed to the principle of 'About Us, Without Us Is Not for Us' and will continue to advocate for inclusive, transparent, youth-centred development in the region.

Information available reveals that Farm Nuwehoop trustees are Venessa Bohitile, a daughter of the former Minister of Education, Clara Bohitile and works for Uranium One in Windhoek.

Uranium One is the main sponsor of Farm Nuwehoop.

Another one is Jefta Mbuende, a brother of Kaire Mbuende, former Ambassador and the current Director General of the National Planning Commission. Jefta is also a Youth Development Officer in Otjinene constituency.

Josephine Hafunde, a sister of the governor's wife and is an employee at Urban Hub, a business of governor Nganate and wife Helvi.

Rosalia Amupolo, an employee of the Office of the President, the governor's wife's sister and the current Personal Assistant at the Office of the governor.

Levi Katire, an entrepreneur, youth volunteer at the Office of the Governor, a former Omaheke Community Radio Project Manager, former Project Manager of O-Space and a Business Consultant for Farm Nuwehoop

Sean-Heita Mokoana, a youth living in Windhoek, a director of multiple construction companies and a Business Consultant, and lastly, Brenda Tjiombo, an employee of the Office of the President, the former PA of the Omaheke Governor and the Trustee of O-Space Omaheke.

The farm produces fresh vegetables and agricultural goods and acts as a central hub for producing and adding value to food to directly feed the region's children.