North Africa: Morocco's Approach to Combating Irregular Migration Deserves Recognition, Encouragement - Senegalese Analyst

17 August 2026
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Dakar — The approach advocated by Morocco to combat irregular migration and human trafficking networks "deserves to be recognized and encouraged," Senegalese analyst Mankeur Ndiaye said.

Over the years, Morocco has mobilized significant human, material, logistical and operational resources to combat smuggling networks, prevent attempts by irregular migrants and contribute to protecting human lives, the former Senegalese Foreign Minister said in a statement to MAP.

"This continued mobilization reflects an approach that is not limited to security considerations and border control, but also forms part of the Kingdom's commitment to close cooperation and coordination with its European partners," he noted.

Commending Morocco's sustained efforts to address irregular migration from its territory, Ndiaye said that managing migration flows constitutes "a complex transnational challenge that cannot be addressed by a single country."

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Such management, he explained, "is a shared responsibility among countries of origin, transit countries and destination countries, and calls for close cooperation based on dialogue, consultation, solidarity and respect for human dignity."

In this regard, he stressed the need to implement a collective, balanced and humane approach to the migration issue, recalling that, in 2021, the European Parliament had highlighted the importance of close cooperation between Morocco and Spain in addressing migration challenges.

"In this regard, it is important to strengthen cooperation among states, resolutely combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling networks, and address the root causes of this phenomenon," he said.

Welcoming Morocco's firm commitment to fully assume its responsibilities, Ndiaye stressed the imperative of supporting the Kingdom's sustained efforts through "broader international mobilization, in a spirit of shared responsibility, in order to implement responses to the migration phenomenon that are effective, humane and sustainable."

Read the original article on MAP.

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