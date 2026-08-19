Morocco Fully Assumes Its Role in Fighting Against Irregular Immigration - UN Expert

Paris — The Kingdom of Morocco fully assumes its role and responsibilities in the fight against irregular immigration, stressed UN human rights expert Louis-Marie Bouaka.

"In terms of controlling migratory flows, Moroccan security services demonstrate true operational capability, backed by a continuous monitoring system that allows for anticipation and responsiveness that are rare in the region -- an institutional maturity built on more than a decade of experience and successive adjustments," the former regional representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Africa told MAP.

A member of the scientific council of the Montpellier-based International Institute of Geopolitical Studies (IIEG), Bouaka said that migratory flows, when poorly anticipated, become "a factor of tension and regional instability," whereas managed governance--such as that provided by Morocco--can become "a factor of stability and cooperation."

He noted, to this effect, that no country, however well organized, can bear this responsibility alone over the long term, specifying that "the management of migratory flows is by nature a shared responsibility."

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Bouaka also considered that permanent and sincere dialogue between all stakeholders--countries of origin, transit, and destination, spanning both Europe and Africa--more than any isolated measure, is the only way to guarantee lasting resilience in the face of tomorrow's migratory challenges.

The UN expert also pointed out that since the launch of its new migration policy in 2013, Morocco has made a strategic shift: from a country historically perceived merely as a transit point to Europe, it has become a host and regularizing country, initiating several waves of regularization for sub-Saharan migrants.

This evolution, he added, "reflects an early realization that the management of migratory flows could no longer be viewed solely from a security perspective, but had to integrate a human dimension and regional cooperation."