North Africa: Morocco Is a 'Vital Partner' for a Sustainable Management of Irregular Migration in the Mediterranean, Says Brazilian Analyst

Brasilia — "Morocco is a 'vital partner' in implementing a sustainable European response to irregular migration in the Mediterranean," emphasized Brazilian geopolitical analyst Marcus Vinicius De Freitas.

"Morocco plays an absolutely essential role in controlling and managing migratory flows in the Mediterranean," De Freitas told MAP, highlighting that the Kingdom serves as a vital strategic bridge between the two shores of the Mediterranean basin.

According to the Brazilian expert, Morocco's considerable efforts to combat irregular migration, particularly its proactive measures, continuous monitoring of migration movements, and operational cooperation with Spain, demonstrate that "no sustainable European migration policy in the Western Mediterranean can exist without a strong partnership with the Kingdom."

However, managing migration flows cannot be viewed solely through the lens of security and border control, but demands close cooperation and ongoing coordination among countries of origin, transit, and destination, as it is a transnational phenomenon, he added.

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"It would also be a mistake to think that Morocco can shoulder this responsibility alone, or that the migration issue can be resolved simply by tightening border controls," he stressed, noting that it is a shared responsibility that requires a coordinated effort from all stakeholders.

He added that the real solution to irregular migration is not just about making borders harder to cross, but also ensuring that migration is no longer the only viable option for these individuals.

In this regard, De Freitas urged Europe to anchor its migration policy more firmly in the development of the African continent and the creation of economic opportunities within countries of origin.

For the geopolitical analyst, security and development must go hand in hand within a unified strategy. Given its unique position at the crossroads of Europe, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic, and Africa, Morocco "can play a key role in this new framework of Euro-African cooperation."